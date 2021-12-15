Kanaya Charlton never wavered or waffled. Brunswick High’s behemoth offensive lineman committed to Florida State in June, and didn’t give the decision as much as a second thought in the months leading up to the early signing period.
On Wednesday morning, Charlton faxed his national letter of intent to the Seminoles, and in the afternoon, he celebrated the occasion with friends, family and coaches at a ceremony in his high school’s auditorium that concluded in a surprise NIL deal for the newly minted college athlete.
“It feels great to get it over with because I have been waiting for this moment for a long time,” Charlton said. “But to actually have it, and see all the people that came, it’s quite surprising to me because I don’t ever think I affect people’s lives like I do. To see the amount of people in here whose lives I’ve affected, it just filled me up with joy.”
Charlton has been a fixture on the Pirates’ offensive line since his sophomore season, playing both interior guard spots and right tackle before slotting in as the team’s left tackle for his senior campaign.
With Charlton anchoring the blindside, Brunswick racked up 341.8 total yards per game, including 207.4 rushing yards, and scored 36.8 points per contest, which was the sixth-most in Class 6A.
But reach of the 6-foot-5, 350-pound gentle giant extends beyond the the lines on the football field. An honor roll student with an interest in biology, Charlton works just as hard in the classroom as he does on the gridiron, which will grant him the ability to graduate early and enroll at Florida State this spring.
“I think this is a big get for Florida State,” said Brunswick offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Garrett Grady. “Of course, they knew about it. They recruited him and everything. They did their homework. But once he gets on campus there, they’re really going to see their investment paid off in dividends…
“He’s going to be a high football IQ, high IQ in general. He’s a very intelligent young man in the classroom. His transcript speaks for itself. Graduating early, he already did what he needed to do with the ACT test. He is the total package.”
More than 20 Power 5 programs offered Charlton leading up into this past summer, but the Seminoles quickly moved to the top of the list for the offensive lineman. After a couple of trips to Tallahassee, Charlton verbally committed to Florida State, and he didn’t take as much as an official visit elsewhere.
FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins remained in constant contact with Charlton throughout the season, even attending a couple of Brunswick games.
Charlton felt wanted and cared for by Florida State, and that was ultimately what led him to his decision.
“Florida State as a whole, the coaches, the fans and everyone there, they just made me feel like I was still home because the coaches there are very similar to the coaches here,” Charlton said. “And with that, they push me, and they want me to be the best player I can be, as well as the best man I can be…
“I know I have a whole lot more I need to work on personally, and they are willing to take time out of the football aspect of college for me and put more thought into my personal life.”
Charlton’s commitment was even reaffirmed earlier Wednesday after it was announced Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham would be leaving the program to take on the same role at Oregon.
Atkins has been pegged to fill the vacant position, creating a similar dynamic between he and Charlton that Charlton shared with Grady at Brunswick.
“It just instills in me that this was the right decision because it’s just like at Brunswick High,” Charlton said. “Brunswick High was a great decision for my family to make for me. Coach Grady is the offensive line coach and the offensive coordinator, and now I’m going to Florida State where the offensive line coach is the offensive coordinator. I already know Florida State is the right place for me with that.”
Charlton’s cheery presence will be missed at Brunswick High. His infectious warmth makes a life-long fan out of anyone he encounters.
It’s just the demeanor a business would want to represent their company, which is why Forever Fit Physical Therapy and Wellness extended the jolly offensive lineman his first NIL deal.
“I’m speechless right now,” Charlton said. “But to have this deal is amazing because I’m still 17. I haven’t worked a day in my life. But now, I’m going to be getting money for just being myself. It’s an amazing feeling, and I just don’t know how to express it with words yet.”
However, he was able to muster up his thoughts on leaving behind the community that has taken him in as he prepares for the next step in his journey.
“There’s a lot I’m going to remember, but the main thing is the people,” Charlton said. “The people here are amazing. They promote you. They give you what you need, the resources that you need to succeed…
“Because of all the things that is going around Brunswick nationally, they view us as sort of a negative area, but really, in this community itself, we are really positive. Us here at Brunswick High are trying to bring that out and show the world that no matter what happens, that we are going to stick together.”