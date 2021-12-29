Consistent pace earns Kaminer News’ Male Runner of the Year
Frederica Academy’s Andrew Kaminer has always been focused on running during his career. The senior was able to make the most of his passion while competing in cross country and track and field at the high school level.
“As coaches, we preached hard about year-round running because a lot of them come in and run three months out of the year and then don’t run the other nine months and get out of shape,” Frederica Academy cross country coach Christi Bumgartner said. “You have to build back that fitness and with Andrew, that wasn’t the case. Andrew ran year-round and he was always in shape. He just dedicated his athletic career to running and track and that really showed.”
Kaminer’s progression throughout his four years as a varsity runner showed on the biggest stage, in the GISA State Championships. Not only was he the best runner for the Knights all four years, but he posted better times in the process.
In his freshman year, Kaminer finished 30th overall with a 19:47.14 time. For his sophomore year, Kaminer finished 23rd with a time of 19:03.43.
After finishing fourth overall (18:27.30) and third as a team his junior year, Kaminer played a huge role in helping the Knights reach even newer heights for the cross country program.
“Andrew played a huge role in that because he was our team leader,” Bumgartner said. “He was the best runner all season and he set the standard for himself really high but also set the standard really high for the team. We were really fortunate this year to get a handful of runners, to the boy’s team and that really helped us a lot.”
Bumgartner said in years past the boy’s side had struggled because they wouldn’t have numbers that could keep them in contention with other GISA schools at the state title meet.
“Andrew really pushed hard to get his friends out there, guys that he knew to run cross country,” Bumgartner said. “He always talked up the sport and this year we had a handful of guys that joined the team that were crucial for that success. Andrew has had individual success his entire career but he hasn’t had that team success until this year. That was just the persistence of getting guys out there to run.”
As the 2021 GISA State Championship was underway, the Knights had a strong chance to fight for the title with all seven runners finishing inside the top 45.
Kaminer finished fifth with a time of 18:19.20, his best time at state, and helped guide the team to a runners-up finish behind Westminster Schools of Augusta.
The boy’s team progressed all four years with Kaminer being the lead runner for the Knights. In the eyes of coach Bumgartner, the boy’s program is close to capturing that illustrious title after Kaminer played a pivotal role in getting the runner-up finish in his senior year.
“He really set the standard high in terms of the way that he trained,” Bumgartner said. “The way that he prepared for races, the way he got teammates ready, he always warmed the team up and did stretches. He was just a really good leader.”
Kaminer at the moment is undecided if he will continue running in college, but if the opportunity arises he will have a good chance of walking on at a university of his choosing.