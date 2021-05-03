Frederica Academy’s two track participants found a lot of success this weekend at the GISA state track meet as Andrew Kaminer and T.J. Jackson competed.
Kaminer won the 3200-meter run state title in 10:39.37 for a photo finish on Saturday as he narrowly defeated the Trinity Christian runner. He also placed third in the 1600-meter run with a 4:52.96 — a personal best for him.
Jackson placed third in the 800-meter run in 2:09.33.
“Frederica’s track program is very small but mighty,” said Frederica track coach Al Stasko. “With Andrew winning the state title in the 3200, it will help bring more interest to track and hopefully cross country too.”