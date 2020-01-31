Both of Frederica Academy’s basketball teams fell to Trinity Christian on Friday night. The girls lost 56-17, and the boys just came up short of an upset as they fell 61-55.
After scoring just four points through the first three quarters, the Lady Knights rallied and scored 13 in the final period, including three big 3-pointers down the stretch to give them their final point count.
Trinity Christian dominated the Lady Knights the entire game and didn’t give up a single point in the third quarter.
The leading scorer for Frederica was Mary Helen Veal, with seven points.
Frederica Academy is now 0-17 on the season and 0-6 in region play. This loss keeps the Lady Knights at the bottom of the region standings with two games left to play.
After the girl's loss, Frederica’s boys gave the Crusaders everything they had. The game went to the wire, but the Crusaders were able to outlast the Knights and stay perfect in region play. Despite being undefeated, the Knights made them earn the win.
Frederica had four players score in double-digit points against Trinity. The leading scorer was Xavier Collier, with 18 points. Eighth-grader William Jobe was close behind him with 12 points, including a crucial three-pointer in the third quarter to tie up the score.
Denver Anthony and Bryce Reilly added 10 points each respectably.
The Crusaders started strong and held the Knights to 11 first-quarter points, but Frederica plucked away little by little at the deficit. With seconds to go in the half, down by ten, the Knights got a basket to fall as time expired to make it 25-33 going into the break.
Trinity Christian played aggressively on both ends of the court and was not afraid to shoot from the perimeter. The Crusaders were successful from the arc throughout the game, but the Knights made it harder for them in the second half.
Frederica Academy coach Carl Nash said that they matched up with Trinity better on defense coming out of the half, and that helped them.
“I thought we did a better job of just getting out on them and making sure they had to take tough shots,” Nash said. “Then we didn’t give them second shots. It was the fourth quarter that we kind of let them back into it.”
The Knights shut down Trinity Christian’s offense in the third period. They looked like a refreshed team as Anthony and company gave the Crusaders a dose of their own medicine.
Trinity Christian didn’t score until late in the third quarter as the Knights defense forced turnovers and executed off them.
Frederica held all the momentum going into the final quarter, but the Crusaders didn’t bow down and dialed up the physicality. Both sides traded points back and forth, but the Crusaders were able to make more from the foul line when it mattered.
Despite the outcome of the game, Nash said he didn’t have any complaints.
“I thought they played extremely hard against a very good team,” Nash said. “We turned the ball over too much, which most teams do against their pressure. I thought we did a pretty good job with that. I thought we were able to score on the half-court against their pressure, which is good. I thought we played so hard.
“I thought at times we gave too many second shots when we needed the ball. But we played a heck of a game, and I have no complaints. This is a team I’m hoping we get a chance to see again in the championship, that’s all I’m hoping for. And I think we can with how we’re playing right now.”
After Friday night’s game, the Knights are 8-8 overall and 3-4 in region play. They are currently in third place with two games left to go in the regular season. Up next is the Knights final home game of the season against Bulloch Academy with the girls game set to start at 5:30 p.m.