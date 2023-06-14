Riyon Rankin has conquered Georgia. Now the Brunswick High alumnus is headed to Eugene, Oregon, to take on the nation’s best track and field athletes at the Nike Outdoor Nationals.
Rankin will compete in the boys championship division at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The two-time Class 6A state champion in high jump, Rankin cleared 7-3.75 at the state meet in Rome to break the record set by Dothel Edwards in 1983. It wasn’t long after Rankin’s record-breaking jump that he received an invitation from Nike.
“I got that as soon as I broke the record, I believe,” Rankin said. “They text (Brunswick coach Brian Edwards) for me, and he told me that if this is something you wanted to do, we can get it done. I was like, ‘Yes, sir. Let’s do it.’ We’re trying to get our name out there.”
He’s done just that over a few whirlwind years. Rankin, who was also an all-region basketball player at Brunswick, vaulted into the national conversation with a 7-foot jump early in his junior season before going on to claim the first track and field state championship in BHS history.
As a result, Rankin flew up recruiting boards and fielded overtures from a number of major Division I programs before committing to the University of Georgia in December.
But competing at the iconic Hayward Field — which has been the site of nine NCAA Championships, three U.S. Olympic Trials, the annual Prefontaine Classic, and six National Championships — will represent a new high for Rankin.
“It means a lot to me because I didn’t think I’d be here,” Rankin said. “I didn’t know I’d get as good as I am at high jump. It means a lot to be able to go from not being known to kind of making a name for myself.”
Rankin will be one of four athletes in the competition to have cleared the 7-foot mark in high school, and he bested 7-1 on four different occasions, including his state championship jump, which was tied for the 27th best in high school history.
Kyren Washingtion, a University of Oklahoma signee from Alachua, Florida, won two consecutive Florida State 2A titles, and has a career best jump of 7-1. University of Texas signee Brennen McHenry cleared 7 feet during his senior season at Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Arizona, and Kameron Franklin is a rising senior out of Frisco, Texas, who topped 7 feet to win his area championship this past season.
Among the amenities Rankin and the other competitors will experience at the Nike Outdoor Nationals is a team made up of former athletes and Nike staff that will be on hand to provide product information, answer questions and debut never-before-seen products.
The Peg Shop is a hub of the newest Nike products only accessible to competitors located at Hayward Field, and athletes will also be able to access the Nike Athlete Village, which will be equipped with the Nike Winnebego, shoe try-ons, Nike promo’s, games and a DJ.