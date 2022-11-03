Different venue, same stakes.
An undefeated regular season and Region 2-6A championship is on the line for No. 8 Brunswick High (9-0, 5-0) when it hosts Effingham County (7-2, 5-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
A year ago, a perfect Pirates team traveled to Springfield to do battle with the two-loss Rebels for the region title, pulling off a 21-18 victory to claim the prize on a frigid evening. At that time, Brunswick and Effingham were each in the midst of a breakthrough campaign for a couple of programs that had gone a combined 36 seasons without a region championship.
But both programs have proven they are no one-off fluke in repeating each’s strong regular-season to return to centerstage in the finale.
“I think I’ve said this before, but last game of the regular season, you want to be playing for a region championship,” said Brunswick head coach Garrett Grady. “And we get to do it at home, Glynn County Stadium.
“The year before, we played Effingham, it was a close game, it was a battle in Springfield. It was a great game. Got a lot of respect for John Ford, his team and his coaches. He’s done a really good job there turning the program back around, This is only his second year being there, and they’ve got a lot of great athletes on the team.”
Ford has certainly provided a shot in the arm to an Effingham program that hasn’t won a region championship since 1995. Over the ensuing 25 years, the Rebels were just 131-130, only exceeding seven wins in a single season one time during that span.
But Ford had plenty of his own past success to draw from with 61-17 record, four region championships, and two state finals appearances over six seasons at Buford and Roswell, and he’s immediately flipped the fortunates of an Effingham program that was just 5-15 over the two previous seasons.
After dropping its first two games of the year, Effingham has ripped off seven straight wins heading into its rematch against Brunswick, but getting revenge won’t be easy against a program on a 21-game regular-season win streak.
The transition from Sean Pender to Grady has been seamless as expected after spending six years as an assistant under the former head coach, and the Pirates enter the finale ranked within the top 10 in both scoring offense and defense within Class 6A.
Brunswick’s 37.0 points per game are the seventh-most in the classification, and the 11.8 are the fifth-fewest. Effingham is eighth in points allowed at 13.2 points, but the Rebels are averaging 26 points per contest.
Not that Effingham’s offense has struggled by any means — especially over the course of its win streak, which has seen the team score 32 points per game.
“I think the quarterback is really good, I think the offensive line has a year of experience; most of those guys played against us last year, so they have a year underneath them,” Grady said. “I think the running back is really good as well, so they’re a balanced team. They do a lot of good stuff on offense, reading RPOs, throwing off RPOs and everything. Their run game is inside zone, a few gap schemes, but they do a good job of mixing those up.”
Quarterback Nathan Hayes has passed for 1,433 yards and 12 touchdowns to just two interceptions, and his 314 rushing yards are the second-most on the team only to running back Jayden Evans, who has run for 876 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.
The battle in the trenches will be one to watch, particularly after Brunswick defensive lineman Ka’Shawn Thomas dominated the matchup a season ago. The Wake Forest commit had perhaps his best game as a junior against the Rebels, racking up nine tackles, three tackles for a loss, and two sacks to help the Pirates grind out the win.
“They know what our defensive line is capable of, and I’m sure they’re going to try to minimize Ka’Shawn’s play the most,” Grady said. “I figure he’s going to have a lot of double teams on him, he’s going to have to take that on, but if he’s taking on double teams, our linebackers have got to be able to play, make tackles.”
The line of scrimmage will be just as important when Brunswick is on offense against a gap-sound 4-3 front featuring some talented down linemen.
Defensive end Cooper Nease has been a terror in the offensive backfield with five tackles for a loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles on the season, and outside linebacker Luke Roberts has taken advantage of the attention to the defensive line to rack up 85 tackles and nine tackles for a loss.
One distinct difference between last year’s matchup will be Effingham’s play at the skill positions on both sides of the ball.
A trio of basketball players also star on the outside for the Rebels as both receivers and defensive backs. The 6-foot-3 Timmy Brown is a big-play threat with 375 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 16 receptions, and 6-2 Ashley Thompson has made 20 catches for 182 yards.
Then there’s Keion Wallace, the 6-3, 215-pound reigning region Co-Player of the Year on the hardwood, and a dynamic two-way talent on the gridiron with offers from Texas A&M and Georgia Tech. Wallace has tallied team highs with 24 catches, 454 yards and eight receiving touchdowns, in addition to his work on defense, where he’s notched 43 tackles, three defensed passes, and an interception.
“He plays safety, he plays wideout, he’s a very dynamic player,” Grady said. “I think he’s got a few offers from Division I schools. He was out last year with a shoulder injury, but he’s playing this year, and he’s a heck of a player.”