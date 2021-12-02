The second SwingThought Tour event held at Sanctuary Golf Club, and fourth total in the Golden Isles this year, nearly made for a very lucrative weekend for St. Simons pro Josh Teater.
Teater shot 10 under over 36 holes Nov. 13-14 to win ST50 and take home a couple grand in winnings.
“I was just in town for the RSM qualifier, and was out there practicing when I heard about the tournament,” Teater said. “I figured it would be good to get some reps in and play some competitive golf, so I signed up to play in the two-day event. Second day went well, and I ended up on top.”
The prize sum could have been even greater had a birdie putt for Teater on 18 rolled a bit further to the right.
In addition to the prize money awarded to the winner, host golf course Sanctuary Golf Club also sponsored an additional $10,000 bonus prize to the player with the lowest single round score of the week.
Last year, RJ Keur set the course record at Sanctuary, so the club responded by adding five new tee boxes, extending the course to just under 7,500 yards. With the new championship tees added, the course wanted to reward the player who had the low round.
Mild conditions Saturday morning, led to solid scores — the scoring average on the round coming in at just under par at 71.98 as temperatures remained in the low 60s with a slight accompanying breeze.
Ryan Cole took maximum advantage of the favorable conditions, recovering from an early bogey to birdie four straight holes and make the turn at 4 under. Cole also bogeyed No. 11, but he went on to birdie four of his final seven holes to shoot a tournament low 7-under 65 for the round.
While conditions worsened Sunday with more wind and lower temperatures, it didn’t prevent Teater from surging back from a three-stroke deficit while playing in the final group alongside Cole.
A 3 under front nine by Teater, paired with Cole’s even par, erased the gap in the leaderboard, making it anyone’s tournament over the final nine holes. But Teater still had his mindset on the bonus.
“Whoever could set the course record made an extra chunk of cash, so I was trying to do that,” Teater said. “Somebody had shot a 65 on the first day, and I knew I needed to get after it, so I just kept trying to make birdies.”
Cole initially stepped back in front with a birdie on 12, but Teater tied the two back up with a birdie on 13 before going up two strokes on 14 as the result of a second consecutive birdie and a bogey for Cole.
The leaderboard remained unchanged over the next three holes with Teater and Cole both making par on 15 and 16 before birding 17, but now at 6 under for the round, Teater had an opportunity to make a push at tying Cole’s first round and splitting the bonus prize.
Needing a birdie to tie the course record, Teater split the fairway with his tee shot, and his approach ended up on the front of the green, but the birdie putt finished just short of the hole. Still, Teater wrapped up a three-stroke victory over Cole and Blake McShea at 137 for the event.
“I had about 30-40 feet, and I maybe just missed it a couple inches to the left,” Teater said. “Didn’t end up getting any of that money, but at least I won the tournament.”
Cole wound up walking away with the $10,000 bonus, but a few other players gave his low round a run, including another St. Simons pro in Dru Love, son of two-time U.S. Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III.
Love, who shot a 1-over 73 in Round 1, went out early and shot a 5-under 67 to move up 17 spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for 10th overall. Jason Murphy and McShea also fired off 5 under rounds.
The SwingThought Tour, a developmental golf platform that hosts competitive events for professional golfers on their way to the PGA, rolls on with ST56 in Southern Hills Plantation in Brooksville, Fla., on Dec. 20-21.