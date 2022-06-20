The United States declared itself a country free of subjugation on July 4, 1776. The Emancipation Proclamation was issued Jan. 1, 1863. But it wasn’t until June 19, 1865, that more than 250,000 enslaved African Americans were freed by executive decree — a day that came to be known as Juneteenth.
In commemoration of the newest federal holiday, the Brunswick High football team traveled over to Jekyll Island for a day of learning, bonding and growth.
“It’s important for kids to understand their history, to understand their culture, so they can gain a sense of pride in their culture,” said Jason Bishop, an assistant coach with the Pirates and an African American history teacher at the high school. “Often times history can be overlooked when it comes to different classes of people, and so today was for them to learn about American history — because it’s all collectively our history.
“I wanted them to understand the story of Juneteenth, the people that were here, and the culture that still survives today.”
Following early workouts at BHS, the Pirates loaded up on a pair of buses and headed for St. Andrews Park, the location of The Wanderer Memory Trail exhibit that leads guests through the story of a young African boy named Umwalla, who was brought to America on the country’s last known slave ship.
Bishop led a tour of the area, first showing the players a table full of African artifacts and explaining their significance before going into the history of western Africa and the events that led to the transatlantic slave trade.
Early on in the tour, Bishop made a point to refute the stereotypical labels assigned to slaves at that time as uneducated people fighting amongst themselves, explaining a number of incredible advances in a variety of fields.
For example, the Gullah Geechee people, who have decedents living in the Golden Isles and throughout the southeastern coast, were known for their revolutionary methods of producing rice.
West African king Mansa Musa was the richest man the world has ever seen with a net worth of more $800 billion by today’s standards, and he was renowned for his overwhelming generosity.
Musa regularly gave away vast amounts of gold, being said to have affected the value of gold around the world, and developed what is considered the greatest university in the world — Sankoré — in Timbuktu, where he educated west Africans for free.
“Nothing in west Africa was individual,” Bishop said. “Everybody worked together for the good of the team, for the good of their community, for the good of their brothers, everybody did their jobs.”
At the next stop on the tour, Bishop began to speak to the team about the grim realities of the slave trade, which occurred as a triangular trade between Europeans who traded manufactured goods, namely guns, for captured Africans, who were shipped across the Atlantic Ocean to become slaves in the Americans, where they would work to supply Europeans with raw materials for their goods.
Even before getting chained to the decks of a ship, enslaved Africans faced atrocities in the form of slave castles, where they were kept for months before voyages to weaken by malnutrition.
Bishop described how up to 400 slaves would be locked into a dungeon the size of the average classroom at Brunswick High School. The floor would be littered with waste, leading many of the captives to fall seriously ill. When the illness became overwhelming, entire rooms were set ablaze to destroy anything and anyone inside.
When the time came, slaves would be led through “the door of no return” and loaded onto boats like cargo.
Even still, there are a plethora of little known facts that stem from the Middle Passage in the slave trade.
The hymnal “Amazing Grace” was penned by John Newton, an Anglican minister who served as captain of a slave ship during that time. The first watermelon grown on the Georgia coast were produced by seeds smuggled into the country in the hair of an enslaved woman, as were okra seeds.
Even dreadlocks can be traced back to enslaved men twisting their hair in an effort to cool down while being transported beneath deck on a “dreaded journey.”
In the years to come, untold numbers of slaves would be separated from their families and sold into forced labor throughout the country, including where the football players stood on Jekyll Island.
In observation of the day Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to issue and enforce General Order No. 3 and free the last enslaved people, the Brunswick Pirates wanted to celebrate the ability to come together and the struggles that allowed them to get to a place where they can come together, live together and work together.
“Juneteenth isn’t an African American celebration — it’s an American celebration,” Bishop said. “It’s when America got rid of the burden of slavery. Slavery affected all Americans. It mostly affected enslaved Americans, but people who were free also had to deal with the fact that their neighbors were being treated horrifically. They had to deal with the knowledge of what was going on to millions of African Americans in the South, and those African Americans had to endure through that.
“So Juneteenth is a celebration of the freedom of America. When America lifted away the burden of slavery on our country.”
The Pirates concluded their day of team bonding with an afternoon of some lighter fun at the Summer Waves waterpark on Jekyll Island, but not before one final display of unity.
Gathering at the site where the Wanderer slave ship landed in 1858 with one of the last known groups of enslaved Afticans to be solid into captivity in America, each member of the team tossed a few fistfuls of rice into the water.
“The rice toss is a very Gullah Geechee cultural thing,” Bishop said. “The Gullah Geechee people are known as the rice producers of the world, some of the most intelligent people when it came to harvesting and producing rice. That rice has always been a close part of our culture, and part of our cuisines. Most of our cuisines have rice. You’ve got tomato, okra and rice, you’ve got lima beans and rice, you’ve got collard greens and rice, you’ve got cabbage and rice. It’s just part of that Gullah Geechee culture…
“Going to the actual landing of the last slave ship to Georgia, going to the actual site and those guys holding that rice in their hand, and throwing that rice to show tribute and unison together. Nobody knows where their grain of rice lands, but it all lands together.”