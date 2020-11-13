Brunswick High looked listless through much of its first half against winless Bradwell Institute on Friday in Hinesville, but the Pirates found life whenever they got the ball to Tyrease Jones.
Jones caught a couple of long passes in an electrifying first half that saw the senior haul in four catches for 126 yards and two scores to spark Brunswick to a 28-12 victory in a contest plagued by penalties.
Looking for their first win at Olvey Stadium since 2014, the Pirates got off to a quick start when quarterback KJ Lee hooked up with Jones on a 60-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead just three plays into the game.
The two hooked up again in the closing seconds of the first half on a 54-yard throw-and-catch to set up a 4-yard scoring toss a play later.
But aside from the two long bombs, little went right offensively for the Pirates over the first two quarters. Brunswick gained 114 of its 185 yards in the first half on two plays. Three of the first five drives ended in a turnover on downs, a fumble, and a three-and-out.
Even Jones’ first touchdown came on a 3rd and 21 play following a penalty and sack.
Bradwell answered Brunswick’s game-opening scoring drive with an 80-yard touchdown drive that began with a 50-yard run, though a failed two-point conversion prevented the Tigers from taking the lead.
It was Bradwell’s only chance to do so.
Brunswick’s defense stiffened up throughout the rest of the contest, but especially after halftime — loading the box and smothering Bradwell’s run game.
With the Black Swarm doing its job, the Pirates didn’t need much more from their offense in the second half. A Bradwell three-and-out to open the third quarter set Brunswick up in good field position, and it capitalized by scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run by Khamori Simmons following a 36-yard catch by Xavier Bean took the team down to the goal line.
A couple of penalties sank the Pirates’ next offensive possession, but after forcing another Tigers punt, they put together a quick six-play, 74-yard drive capped off by a 27-yard touchdown reception by Kevin Thomas — the first of his career — to go up 28-6 early in the fourth quarter.
Bradwell drove downfield in the waning minutes with flags raining in seemingly every snap. There was a flag thrown on six straight plays during one stretch leading to a touchdown with 1:54 remaining.
Brunswick recovered the ensuing onside kick and kneeled out the clock out to improve to 6-3 on the season, including 4-1 in Region 2-6A. Bradwell falls to 0-7, 0-5.
The Pirates will play their regular-season finale against Effingham County next Friday at Glynn County Stadium.