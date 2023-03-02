The 12th annual Jones Cup Senior saw previous champion Bob Royak reclaim the title on the 18th hole of Seaside by beating out Jeff Knox in the first playoff hole.
Shooting 2 over through 36-holes and sitting three shots back of the lead as he teed off, Royak liked the way he had played through the first two days despite where he sat on the leaderboard.
“I hit the ball best on day 1 and shot 71, I hit the ball not as good on day 2 and shot 71,” Royak said. “Day 3 I didn’t think I played great today, but I played good enough.”
Knowing what he needed to shoot to give himself a chance to climb up the leaderboard, Royak said the magic number in his head was to shoot in the 60’s to really see himself having a chance.
“My game plan today was I knew I needed to shoot something in the 60s,” Royak said. “I was thinking 66, 67 in my mind to be a good number. It turns out 69 was good enough.”
With his playing partners keeping an eye on the leaderboard on their phones — using an app to keep their scores updated after every hole — Royak had a stretch of golf that can be head scratching but leaving you to want to redeem yourself.
“I knew I was in the hunt and if I could play from 13 on in even or 1 under, that will be good,” Royak said. “I then proceeded to three -putt 13 from about 25 feet, probably the worst three putt I had all week. That was not good. I birdied the next two holes, which was a little bit of a relief. I bogeyed 16 and hit a really great shot on 17 to about 8 feet that buzzed the edge of the cup….it might have been the best putt I hit all week.”
Sitting 1 over and entering the 18th tee box in hopes of entering the clubhouse in the lead, Royak said he had no nerves when it came to the 54th hole of the tournament.
“Not really no, I just wanted to hit a good tee shot,” Royak said. “I was focused on hitting a good tee shot and hit a really good one in the round. I stressed myself out in what I thought was a good second shot and left myself 60-70 feet short of the hole. I left my putt about 15 feet short of the hole, and I had to make about a 15 footer to make par in regulation. That was stressful.”
Waiting to see how others would do, Royak shared the top of the leaderboard (211) with Jeff Knox who pared his way through the back nine to force a playoff.
Returning to the 18th hole in a sudden death format, Royak broke down his approach shot from 163 yards and choosing to hit 8-iron.
“I hit a really good shot and I was surprised it went as far as it did,” Royak said as his shot missed the green. “But, I was actually holding my breath because I thought my ball was the one that was farthest away when I walked up there because I hit it really flush from back in the fairway. When I saw where Jeff’s was, I knew that it was not a good spot to be in.”
Royak had 6 feet left for his par putt, and in seeing Knox missing his par putt from 15 feet, the cards fell in his favor to knock down the winning putt. Rarely making putts outside of 6 feet, Royak finished his 1-under final round with the Jones Cup Senior championship back in his hands.