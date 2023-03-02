TBN_0576 copy
Bob Royak won the 2023 Jones Cup Senior in playoff fashion as he sank a par putt to win his second Jones Cup Senior title.

 Sebastian Emanuel/The Brunswick News

The 12th annual Jones Cup Senior saw previous champion Bob Royak reclaim the title on the 18th hole of Seaside by beating out Jeff Knox in the first playoff hole.

Shooting 2 over through 36-holes and sitting three shots back of the lead as he teed off, Royak liked the way he had played through the first two days despite where he sat on the leaderboard.

