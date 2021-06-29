Hot off a runner-up finish at the district baseball tournament, the St. Simons 10U All-Stars took third at the state tournament last week in Americus.
The Jolly Rogers lived up to their moniker, making fans throughout the tournament and representing Glynn County well with a camaraderie, selflessness and maturity uncommon for a team made up of 9 and 10 year olds.
“I saw a really good family atmosphere,” said Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department representative Jerry Moore. “The thing that impressed me more than anything was that the kids played for each other.
“I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and I’m not saying it hasn’t happened before, but what I saw out of the team that went up there, it was definitely a ‘playing for the next guy’ type of team.”
Head coach Pete Irby asked his players for just four things: to be a good teammate, to hustle, to play hard, and to have fun, and the team accomplished each request.
The 10U All-Stars kicked off their run with a couple of big wins, notching a 13-0 victory over Calhoun and a 10-1 triumph over Emmanuel on the opening day to lift themselves into the winner’s bracket of the double elimination tournament.
As was the case in the district tournament, the Jolly Rogers put together some strong at bats while playing stalwart defense to make for a formidable challenge for any opponent.
“We were a very young, very well-coached team,” Moore said. “I thought they played outstanding. It was a pretty good tournament for them altogether.”
On the second day of tournament play, the 10U All-Stars ran into a familiar foe in Wayne County, which beat the Jolly Rogers twice in the district tournament to win the title.
Wayne again came out on top, edging the All-Stars to send them into an elimination game against Sumter County that would determine a spot in the championship.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be for the Jolly Rogers. Sumter County defeated the Jolly Rogers and handed Wayne County back-to-back losses to capture the state title.
Although the 10U All-Stars couldn’t quite capture the championship, they still proved to be big winners.
Moore observed a team that never pointed fingers at one another with players were quick to rally around a teammate after a poor play or game. The team’s demeanor prompted plenty of compliments.
“Everybody at the tournament, and when I say everybody, umpires, staff members from the state host, they all wanted to come over and speak to the team, and that’s really the thing,” Moore said. “They were just really impressed with how the players, the coaches, the parents, how they conducted themselves. For me, that says a lot. For Lisa (Gurganus), as the rec director here, I think she would be very proud of that.”