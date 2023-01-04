The City Championship game between the Brunswick High and Glynn Academy boys basketball teams looked more like a chess match.
The Pirates (10-2, 2-0 Region 2-6A) and Terrors (8-6, 0-2) took turns exchanging counter plays, but it was ultimately the blue and gold who called checkmate in a 57-43 victory Tuesday at Brunswick Square Garden.
CJ Battle knocked down three 3-pointers to score nine of his game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter and spark a 13-0 run that broke open a tie game entering the final period.
Brunswick’s leading scorer on the season Camarion Johnson only had two points through the first three quarters, and finished well below his season average with nine points as the focus of Glynn’s 1-3 chase defense.
“Basically what it is, is three on the bottom, they stay with Camarion, which is our best kid, and then the kid in the middle is your double kid — the openings are the gaps,” said Brunswick boys head coach Chris Turner. “We were finally able to pick it apart a little bit more in the fourth quarter, but we were really confused out there at first.
“Camarion was trying really hard to score and get the ball — they frustrated him. They did what they set out to do. They played well.”
Johnson got an easy basket in transition as the Pirates embarked on a 10-0 run to open the contest, but that would be his only points until the fourth, and as a team, Brunswick would add just 27 points over the next two and a half quarters of play.
Glynn Academy’s pièce de résistance came in the third, where the Terrors held their crosstown rival to six points to keep the game knotted at 37-37 going into the final quarter.
“We were just trying to disrupt their offense as much as we could,” said Glynn boys head coach Terrance Haywood. “Just make them really have to pass the ball around a lot, and take time to find open shots and to get good looks. That was kind of the goal.”
Despite playing without standout David Prince anchoring the middle of the defense, the Terrors limited the Pirates’ ability to get to the rim, forcing the team to hoist up a number of jumpers from the perimeter.
Brunswick canned its share of 3-pointers in the first quarter, as did Glynn Academy, with the rivals combining for seven baskets from behind the arc in the opening period.
The Terrors got seven points from Tyi Ivey in the quarter, and Corey Fisher chipped in six on two made 3-pointers, as the team clawed back from the early 10-point deficit to draw to within 19-18 heading into the second.
After opening the game in man-to-man, Brunswick also moved into a shell defense, and the contest proceeded to divulge into a dogfight.
“We had to switch up defenses,” Turner said. “We couldn’t guard them man for a little bit, so we ended up playing some of that 2-3 matchup I run. It was a game of a lot of different type strategies tonight. We feel fortunate to come away with a win.”
A 5-0 Glynn run gave the Terrors a 35-33 lead more than halfway through the third quarter, but they were unable to capitalize on a few opportunities to extend the advantage, keeping the door open for Brunswick.
Johnson knocked down a free throw in the final seconds of the third to tie the game, and the Pirates rattled off the first 13 points of the fourth to pull away.
“Never satisfied with a loss of course, but like I told them after the game, I can’t fault them on their effort,” Haywood said. “We were down 31-30 at the half, we held them to six that quarter and it was 37-all going into the fourth, so we were right there.
“We just had some missed layups, a couple of bad turnovers on the fast break a couple of times where we had an opportunity to extend it to two, four or five, and in a tight ballgame like that, five or six points is a huge lead. We just missed those opportunities, and it came back to bite us in the butt.”
Ivey finished with 15 points, Shayne Payne scored 13, and Fisher added 12, but Glynn Academy was unable to trim the deficit to fewer than eight points over the remainder of the game.
Johnson scored six points in the fourth to become just the third Brunswick player to score 1,000 career points since Turner took over the program in 2008, and Riyon Rankin tallied 15 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks en route to Player of the Game recognition from the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame.
Freshman center Hezekiah Kent also had a big game with four points, 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocks as the Pirates’ young starters continue to find ways to compliment the duo of senior leaders.
“Hezekiah, wow, what a beautiful freshman,” Turner said. “I don’t know how many rebounds he had, but I love that kid. We’re grateful to have him over here. He’s been a real great addition to this team because he’s got great hands, he’s averaging double-digit rebounds, he’s right at a 10-point scorer, and he’s just a freshman.
“If he ever gets in real, real, real good shape, watch out. This kid is special.”
With the win, the Pirates swept the regular-season series against the Terrors in the first two region matchups for either squad.
Now the region gauntlet begins. Brunswick hosts Lakeside Evans on Friday at 7:30 p.m., embarking on a stretch that will see the team play 10 of its final 13 regular-season games against region opponents.
Glynn Academy has 10 straight against Region 2-6A foes to close its campaign, beginning with a home matchup against Evans on Friday at 7:30 p.m.