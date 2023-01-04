The City Championship game between the Brunswick High and Glynn Academy boys basketball teams looked more like a chess match.

The Pirates (10-2, 2-0 Region 2-6A) and Terrors (8-6, 0-2) took turns exchanging counter plays, but it was ultimately the blue and gold who called checkmate in a 57-43 victory Tuesday at Brunswick Square Garden.

