McIntosh County Academy defeated Brantley County 48-14 with yet another strong rushing performance.
The Buccaneers and Herons started the game off 7-7 before gaining all of the momentum.
McIntosh scored two more times throughout the first half and also got a late touchdown, off a Brantley turnover in the second quarter to go up 28-7 at halftime.
Trenton Johnson had five touchdowns on the night and led the way for the Bucs offense. McIntosh Academy’s coach Bradley Warren said his team played hard and are hungry.
“Brantley played hard all night,” McIntosh Academy coach Bradley Warren said. “We played well, turned the ball over a couple of times, and didn’t handle some kickoff things well. Those are all things we can correct. I think our kids are hungry right now. They’re coming off two seasons when they really didn’t do well.
“They’ve just risen and played hard all year. I’ve been very pleased with their effort, and they’re starting to play disciplined football, and that’s going to help.”
Up next for the Bucs is a road trip to Savannah, as McIntosh takes on Savannah Country Day at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.