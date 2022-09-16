John Milledge Academy hasn’t lost a game since Frederica Academy topped the Trojans in the 2018 state championship game, and it extended its streak further Friday against their old rival.
Frederica traveled to Milledgeville and was handed a 63-13 loss by the three-time defending GISA Class 3A state champions.
“They’re very good,” said Knights head coach Brandon Derrick. “They’ve got a lot of depth, got a lot of talent, play really good football. There’s a reason they’re now 41-0.
“We’ve got to go and do some things better, and get our kids better prepared. I didn’t think we played with very much intensity and life early on.”
John Milledge (4-0) wasted little time in getting on the board, taking a 7-0 lead against Frederica (1-3) about a minute and a half into the contest.
The Knights managed to work the ball right back down field on the ensuing possession, but facing a 4th down just outside the red zone, a pass bounced off the helmet of the intended target and fell incomplete.
Frederica was unable to generate another scoring opportunity in the first half, going into the locker room down 50-0 at halftime.
“You’ve got to make some plays, and they’ve got to make some mistakes — they didn’t make any mistakes, and we didn’t make enough plays,” Derrick said. “That’s how it is when you play a really, really good football team like that.”
Jordan Triplett’s 56-yard touchdown run got the Knights on the board in the third quarter, and Sutton Ellis punched in a score as time wound down in the fourth.
It won’t be much easier for Frederica next week when it hosts Class A, Division II’s third-ranked Clinch County.