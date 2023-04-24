The Jekyll Island Tennis Center welcomed some talented players from around the country, and even internationally, this past weekend when it played host to the Level 4 Southern East Clay Court Open.
The tournament kicked off Thursday with the Men’s 70s singles event, and over the next three days, the tennis center hosted 16 events ranging from men’s and women’s singles/doubles, open divisions up to 80-years-old, and mixed doubles.
Players traveled in from Wisconsin, New York, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and in the case of former University of Alabama standout Michael-Ray Pallares-González, from Guam.
Pallares-González is the No. 1 ranked player in the United States Tennis Association’s Men’s Open Singles division, and he claimed the championship in the division at the Jekyll Island Tennis Center over runner-up Cameron Gazaway — a member of the tennis team at Glynn Academy.
Gazaway teamed with former College of Coastal Georgia tennis player John Thomas Powell to win the Open Doubles event over another pair of Golden Isles residents Adam Tazi of Brunswick and Tim Good of St. Simons.
The champions of the Men’s 50s division were Kevin Green from Charlotte, N.C., and Kevin Asbell, Sr. from Roswell. The 81-year old Raymond Roberts from Pooler won the Men’s 80s division.
The Women’s 45 doubles champions were the duo of Brunswick’s Jenna Johnson and Karen Atkins from St. Simons Island. Katy Young from Brunswick and Gregg Driscoll from St. Simons Island teamed up to win 40-and-over Mixed Doubles.