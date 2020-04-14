Jekyll, BCC win ladies interclub match play competition

The coronavirus pandemic abruptly concluded the Golden Isles Ladies Interclub Golf Association match play competition with the Jekyll Island Club winning the gross championship and Brunswick Country Club taking the overall net championship.
From October to April, six participating clubs — Brunswick Country Club, Jekyll Island Golf Club, King & Prince Golf Course, Osprey Cove Golf Club, Sea Island Golf Club and Sea Palms Golf Club — compete monthly for the cumulative gross and net championship title in a series of match play competitions.
The Association traditionally plays five matches, followed by a year-end scramble award ceremony, but COVID-19 limited the tournament season to four matches, with awards and congratulations shared virtually.
Jekyll Island Golf Club’s Laurie Finley served as the overall Interclub coordinator this past season. Membership is open to any woman who is both a member of their respective club and pays dues to their ladies golf association.