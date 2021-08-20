Long time head coach Jeff Herron makes his return to the sidelines of Chris Gilman Stadium for the Camden County Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. today in a contest against Columbia.
In his first tenure with the Wildcats, Herron eclipsed a 154-18 record with three state titles and 12 region titles.
Now, Herron returns to a place he once called home for 13 years.
“It feels good to be back,” Herron said. “We always considered this home most of our adult lives. We have been here longer than anywhere else. Coaching here before made the transition a little bit easier. It’s been a good thing and we are glad to be back.”
Herron looks to revitalize a program that went 5-6 and were bounced out of the 7A State Playoffs in the first round. With his return, the wing-T offense and 3-3-5 defensive schemes return to the program where they had so much success over a decade ago.
Incorporating the playbook and getting up to speed has been a work in progress for the players over the course of the summer.
“It’s definitely a daily work in progress,” Herron said. “Anytime you take a job where you are doing something different on offense and defense, no matter what there’s going to be growing pains. We have certainly experienced some of those but we hope to get a little bit better each day. That’s where we are at and it’s still a work in progress.”
As the season kicks off tonight for Camden County, they will face an opponent they have never seen before in the Columbia Eagles out of Dekalb County.
“It’s not someone we are real familiar with,” Herron said. “We have never played them before, and they never played us before. This early in the season, you don’t have much film on somebody, but we were able to watch their scrimmage and they watched our scrimmage. We base everything on what we know and we have to adjust on the fly as to what we find out.”
Due to COVID-19, the Eagles were only able to play in six games (3-3) and end the season on a two-game losing streak.
In the little knowledge of how the team has played, Herron has his eyes on a few players that will line up across his players.
“Defensively, they have two really good defensive ends,” Herron said. “(Marquez Harris and Deyonte Mitchell) were really good football players in the scrimmage. Big, fast and physical and it felt like their secondary was really good and athletic. They’ve got several athletes, and I’ve been impressed with their speed on both sides of the ball. They are well disciplined and well coached.”
The homecoming game for Coach Herron will bring jitters to the man who’s called Camden County his home previously before.
“There’s jitters for me no matter what game it is,” Herron said. “That’s one of the reasons I keep doing it is because you like that feeling I guess. I’ve thought about that and I feel comfortable because I’ve been there before. Am I going to be feeling uneasy because I’ve been there before? Who knows?”
But Herron doesn’t want his return to Camden to overshadow the players as they look to take the field and perform under the bright lights.
“It’s not about me,” Herron said. “It’s about how our kids respond to it, and I’ll try and hang on and make the best out of it for myself.”