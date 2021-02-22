A five-time state champion will fill Camden County’s head football coaching vacancy.
The school announced Monday that long-time coach Jeff Herron will make his return to Kingsland, where he won three state titles in 13 seasons with the Wildcats.
“We are honored to have Coach Herron return to Camden County High School,” Camden County High School principal Steve Loden said in a release. “Coach Herron has an enduring legacy of building football programs that produce not only state champions but also student-athletes who are defined by their outstanding character and sportsmanship.
“We are excited for this next chapter in Camden County football and look forward to seeing our community turn out to support the Wildcats under the lights of Chris Gilman Stadium this fall.”
Herron is 312-54 in 29 seasons as a coach with stops in Walton, Cedar Shoals, Wheeler, Oconee County, Prince Avenue Christian, Grayson and T.L. Hanna in South Carolina in addition to his tenure at Camden. Most recently, Herron served as an assistant at Tennessee Tech.
Incredibly, Herron compiled a winning record at each of the eight programs he’s taken over — his 66 percent winning percentage in 12 games at Walton is the worst figure of his illustrious career.
With state titles at Oconee County, Camden, and Grayson in 2016, Herron is the only prep coach in state history to win championships with three different schools.
Herron’s resume is as impressive as any coach’s in Georgia, and it speaks to the attractiveness of Camden’s opening to land such a high-quality candidate.
“Anytime you can attract quality people to your program, to your school, it’s always a testimony to the community, the kids, the school system,” said Wildcats athletic director Welton Coffey.
Though Herron has won 17 region championships over his career, his best work has come at Camden, where he went 158-18 with state titles in 2003, 2008 and 2009.
Under Herron, the Wildcats captured 12 consecutive region titles and at one point won 58 straight regular-season games, including 28-straight overall. Camden was ranked among USA Today’s Top 25 in six of Herron’s final eight seasons at the helm of the program, and was named the state’s team of the decade for the 2000-10 era.
“Coach Herron is of course well-known throughout our community with his history here at Camden, the things he’s done, not only on the field, but off the field,” Coffey said. “Having an opportunity to have him come back into the fold is very special.”
In eight seasons since Herron’s departure, Camden was just 50-36 overall, including 13-18 in region play.