Advancing to Glynn County Stadium to take on the defending champions of Camden Middle, Jane Macon fell short of its ultimate goal in an 18-12 loss.
Starting on the defensive side of the ball, Jane Macon opened the game with two straight tackles for loss before Jayden Gibson intercepted a fourth-and-18 pass around midfield.
Using the momentum the defense brought forth, the Eagles’ offense gave the ball to their playmaker Waseem Murray. For his first two carries of the night, Murray blitzed down the sideline for a 30-yard run before adding on another 15 for a face mask to put his team in goal to go from the 8-yard line. On the next play, Murray took the handoff and bounced outside the tackles and to the right pylon for six points.
Gaining the early lead on the champions, Jane Macon had to find ways to control the wing-T offense that Camden runs at both the middle and high school levels. Giving up a big run to Kingston Melton to put the Cougars within striking distance, multiple penalties pushed the team to a fourth-and-33 and forced a prayer around the end zone before it was dropped for a turnover on downs.
Turnovers would be a theme of the night as the teams ditched all aspects of flipping the field by punting, and instead went for it with everything on the line.
“Oh no, no, no, no,” Jane Macon head coach John Williams said about punting. “Even when we were going to line up in punt it was going to be a fake punt. There is no punting in this kind of game. It’s put your best 11 on the field and put your best players out there.”
On the first play of the second quarter and behind the chains on a third-and-18, Jane Macon threw a pick-six with Sean Green jumping the pass and running from the middle of the field and down the away sideline before crossing the plain for the tying touchdown.
Attempting to catch the Eagles off guard with an onside kick, the ball rolled out of bounds before a Cougar player could pounce on the loose ball.
As the two teams traded possession of the ball, a big defense stand by the Eagles gave the team the ball around midfield with less than 90 seconds left before the half.
On the first play of the drive, Murray once more took a handoff and gained 12-yards. Two plays later, the Eagles’ offense threw its second interception of the game with 26 seconds left.
This wouldn’t be the last time Jane Macon possessed the ball as Camden fumbled on its 22-yard line with 12 seconds left as Antwan Thomuse recovered the ball.
Going into the locker room tied at 6 apiece, the Eagles opened the second half with the ball at their 15-yard line after lining up for the possible onside kick that was lurking.
After a positive running ball from Murray, a holding call moved the Eagles back to their 10-yard line before a big connection from Keygan Walker to Gibson for 63-yards put the ball on Camden’s 22-yard line.
Flipping the field, Jane Macon turned the ball over once more when they fumbled in the red zone.
Marching down the field with its wing-T offense causing confusion with two explosive gains of 20 or more yards, the Cougars found themselves with a first-and-goal from the 6-yard line.
Jane Macon’s defense stood strong once more with a stop on first down before causing a fumble on the second play from the goal line, as Reece Dixon recovered the loose ball and gave the Eagles the ball from their own 15 to start the fourth quarter.
On the ensuing play with the game still tied at 6 and the game clock showing 8:00 minutes left in the middle school championship game, Coach Williams and his staff put full faith in Murray to make a play with the ball in his hand.
As he received the handoff towards the left side of the field, Murray cut back towards the middle of the field before dashing his way past multiple Cougar defenders en route to an 85-yard rushing touchdown.
Breaking the deadlock in the final quarter, the Eagles had momentum once more as the defense took the field and the clock played in their favor.
Camden wouldn’t go away that easily as they started its drive from the 50-yard line and pushed once more into the red zone before Jane Macon’s defense dug deep once more to force another turnover on downs at the 29-yard line.
On the sidelines, Coach Williams told his team they needed two first downs and the game would be over. Opening the drive with an illegal shift, Murray took the first-and-15 carry for 10-yards. On second down, Dixon came in for Murray and with a missed block, the Eagles’ tailback was met immediately by a Cougar defender to force a third-and-nine with 2:56 left in the game.
Back on the field and only needing nine yards to move the chains, Murray once more took the handoff and ran towards his sideline with coaches telling him to stay in bounds after picking up the crucial first down.
Knowing the victory was in sight, a miscommunication during the handoff saw Camden jump on the loose ball and gain life with 2:08 to go in the game and down 12-6.
Passing the ball on its first three downs, Jane Macon took a timeout to set their defense up one final time to get a stop and seal the game.
Running a passing play once more and sending pressure up the middle, Aaron Britt found a crossing Green through the middle of the field. With an Eagle defender following the play closely, he ran into the back judge during the catch, thus giving Green the opportunity to turn upfield and use his speed for the game-tying 38-yard touchdown.
After a crucial stop on the two-point conversion to keep the game tied at 12, Jane Macon started its drive from the 13 yards with 1:10 to go in the fourth quarter.
Picking up a first down on the first play, Walker was not ready for the snap as the ball bounced off his chest and the offense had to jump on the loose ball as the clock continued to tick down.
Seeing second-and-15 from its own 18, the Eagles dropped back to pass and once more Camden jumped the pass with Melton taking the turnover to the end zone to give the Cougars an 18-12 lead with 36 seconds left.
Hanging their heads, Coach Williams continued to tell his team their was 36 seconds left and to keep their heads up.
Playing the long game during the kickoffs, Camden kicked two consecutive attempts out of bounds, with Jane Macon wanting them to rekick as they moved backwards every time.
On the third attempt and the ball looking to go out of bounds once more, a Jane Macon player touched it at the 44.
Down 18-12 and 35 seconds left on the clock, the Eagles offense worked on their trick plays. Walker rolled to his left and found a wide-open David Lane who attempted to perfect the hook and ladder with a toss to Dixon.
Unable to control the pitch, the ball bounced off the hands of Dixon and onto the turf before Will Smith recovered the ball to seal an 18-12 comeback win for the Cougars.
“That was a tough one,” Williams said after the loss. “That was a tough one. I could not be more proud of my guys. We fought through a lot of adversity. A lot of people don’t know but we had two guys who broke limbs in the game and still played through those injuries. I couldn’t be more proud of my guys, we fought through adversity. Unfortunately, we came up a little short but that’s football. It hurts but I can’t be more proud of my guys.”
Williams knew the game with the Cougars would be a battle as he used the early season defeat to the defending champions as useful motivation to get his team ready to battle for the title.
“They were the top dog and I told my guys that in order to be the top dog you have to beat the top dog,” Williams said. “They got the best of us during the season, they beat us 20-0. I used that as motivation throughout the week and we felt like we didn’t play our best game, we could have been better. I felt like we came out and we did our best. They were the top dog and that was the theme all week to show that we belong on the field with them and I felt like we did a good job with that.”
Coming off an emortional loss, Williams knows the toughest part will be to get back to the championship game but he is ready for it.
“Thats probably the toughest part,” Williams said. “I think we have a good group of seventh graders and we are losing a lot of eighth graders and skilled guys and linemen. But, we have a good group of seventh and a sixth-grade class that a lot of people don’t know about yet. I think with spring training and a good summer I think we will be back. I think that is the motivation that I am trying to tell my guys, we will be back.”