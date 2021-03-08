Jacksonville State hung tough in the 16-team to win the inaugural Sea Palms Invitational with a score of 18 over.
Rounding out the top five teams in the event were Appalachian State at 21 over for second place, Chattanooga finished 27 over for third, Western Kentucky 28 over for fourth and Connecticut 29 over fifth.
Western Carolina, Wright State and Kennesaw State finished tied for sixth place as they all shot 31 over on the tournament. Georgia State took solo ninth place at 41 over, Longwood was 45 over to take 10th. Morehead State University finished 52 over for 11th, Stetson 54 over for 12th, Drexel 55 over for 13th, Marshall 57 over for 14th, Eastern Kentucky 63 over for 15th, and Bellarmine finished 136 over in last place.
Leading Jacksonville State was Quim Vidal Mora, who finished the tournament 2 over, 215 through three rounds. He shot a 72, 68 and wrapped up play with a 75 on Saturday to finish tied for third with Longwood’s Chrisitan Michael and Chattanooga’s Connor Nolan.
Jesus Montenegro was the second-highest finisher for Jacksonville State as he completed the tournament at 4 over. On Day 1, he shot a 68, followed by a 74 and finished with a 75. Montenegro finished the tournament tied for 10th place with Georgia State’s Josh Edgar.
Maximo Portais finished tied for 15th with Appalachian State’s Timothius Tamardi, Kennesaw State’s Takafumi Shimoji and Western Carolina’s Pierre Viallaneix.
Portais shot 69, 78,72 on the tournament to finish with a 219 overall score.
Jackson Singletary finished fourth-highest for Jacksonville State. He tied for 26th with Longwood’s Nick Rakes and Appalachian State’s Lukas Jonsson.
He shot 68, 81 and 73 through three days of play to finish with a 222.
Those four were the highest finishers for Jacksonville State and helped them lead the team to a victory.
While Jacksonville State won the team portion, A.J. Lintunen from Chattanooga University won low medalist with a 2-under final score.
He started the tournament with a first-round 70. Then followed it up with a 69 on Friday. Lintunen closed out with a 72, including a birdie on 18 to shoot a 211 overall score and beat second place by three strokes.