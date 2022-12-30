Roberts runs to Male Runner of Year
Cross country has come naturally to Jack Roberts.
A two-sport star at Glynn Academy, Roberts earned The News’ Male Runner of the Year honors for a season on the course that saw him lead the Terrors to a program-best finish at the Class 6A state meet.
Every race provided Roberts an opportunity to challenge himself one way or another.
“Every race he has his own personal goal, and they’re all kind of different,” said Glynn Academy cross country coach Chris Gunter. “Sometimes it’s based on time. Sometimes it’s based on beating a certain opponent, or even competing with someone on the team, or he’s trying to beat the course record he got on it from last season.
“He’s just so goal oriented, and can just dig deep. He can keep the pace, and keep getting those negative splits after each mile. He just knows how to grind.”
It runs in the family for Roberts, whose mother has competed in a handful of Boston Marathons on her own accord.
While doubling as a standout on the soccer pitch, Roberts set the Terrors’ freshman record a season ago, and he followed that up by setting the sophomore mark with a time of 16:58 this year at the Wingfoot XC Classic in Cartersville.
One of the biggest cross country competitions in the state, the Wingfoot XC Classic provided Roberts a firsthand look at some of the top runners Georgia has to offer.
With yet another goal to shoot for, it’s no surprise Roberts put up the best time of his career — and just 40 seconds shy of the school’s overall record.
“Jack has got a lot of just true grit, and he’s got a really positive personality too,” Gunter said. “I never hear any negativity out of him. He always has an open mind every race. And he’s a happy-go-lucky guy, but when it gets down to the wire, like five minutes before race time, he’s quiet and laser-focused.”
Roberts got off to a relatively slow start, running in the 18s over his first three races before shaving more than a minute off his time in Cartersville. He wouldn’t touch 18 minutes again the rest of the season.
Roberts won the Hornet Invitational a few weeks later with a time of 17:11 before going on to place third at the hometown Run The Plank in 17:04. Roberts ran a 17:02 at the Region 2-6A Meet to place seventh and earn an invitation to the Class 6A state meet, where he finished 40th in a field of 224 runners with a time of 17:55.
Not only was Roberts the best male runner on the coast — he was voted the best among the 11 counties that make up the Altamaha Area by a collective of coaches from 15 different schools.
“He’s been in sports from birth basically, and when it comes to running, he naturally has a very good stride, a very good technique,” Gunter said. “Whenever we do the workouts in training, he always puts in full effort, and even more — and he does some off training on his own, not just what we do at practice.
“A lot of kids, we have to constantly work on their stride, their technique; his is there.”