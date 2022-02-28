To say Frederica Academy got its 2022 golf season off on the right foot would be an understatement.
The Knights traveled to the Camden Classic at Osprey Cove this past Saturday and won their first event in convincing fashion — posting an even-par score of 288 to take the top spot on the leaderboard by 14 strokes over second place, falling a stroke shy of a team record set a year ago.
Coming off its first season that didn’t end in a GISA state championship in 14 years, Frederica made a statement as it looks to return to its winning ways.
“I know the way last year ended for the boys, it was disappointing,” said Frederica Academy head coach Kevin Roberts, who is in his first season taking over for school legend Tom Willis. “It didn’t sit well with our guys, and the goal of winning a state championship is fresh in our minds, so I’m proud of them for opening up the season in this fashion.
“It’s nice when one of your players shoots a 63…it definitely helps.”
The 63 was a program record shot by Jack Roberts, who finished as the low medalist in his first tournament as a high school golfer. He topped the previous school tournament record held by Tanner Smith, Park Brady, Jack O’Hara, Ryan McHugh, and Sarut Vongchaisit by four shots.
The freshman phenom had nine birdies over the bogey-free round, as well as a phenomenal par on No. 7 that sparked the performance.
“I struck the ball really well today off the tee for the most part,” Jack Roberts said of his round. “I had a couple of loose shots, my wedges weren’t great today, but I made a lot of good putts that found the bottom of the cup.”
Frederica’s other talented freshman, Jackson Byrd, also had a strong afternoon, shooting even par 72 for the round. At 2 under through four holes, Byrd could have had an even bigger round, but a missed birdie opportunity from close range on No. 5 led to a par, before a poor tee shot on No. 6 ultimately led to a double bogey.
“Jackson fought hard throughout his round,” Kevin Roberts said. “He hit the ball well, and just didn’t score like he normally does.
“He’s a gamer, and will bounce back. He’s got so much talent and firepower. He’s exciting to watch, and much of our success will be because of him.”
The Knights’ remaining two counting scores were contributed by sophomore Aarnav Nath and senior captain Roy Boyd, who shot 74 and 79, respectively.
“Arnie hits fairways and greens; he’s a very consistent player,” Kevin Roberts said. “He’s improved since last year, and so I’m exited to see how his year goes. We need his style of play for the team, and he did just that for us today.
“(Boyd) is the leader of the team, and does a very good job of that day in and day out. We couldn’t ask for a better person on and off the course to lead by example. Roy will bounce back no question. He’s a very talented player.”
Travis Cavalier and Ramie Shingler filled out Frederica’s group of six, shooting 81 and 89 respectively. Both played well in spurts, and should continue to improve as the season goes on.
“They’ll assess and then reflect on the areas they can improve on, and then go put the work in,” Kevin Roberts said. “I’m sure some of them are wanting to go figure it out right now. They will have many opportunities this year to help out the team. It’s not about one player here. We are a team, and our success is dependent upon all six that compete, and all 14 players that are a part of the program.
“They push each other every day. All six of our players that played today, have areas that they will take away from this tournament and go get to work. That’s who they are.”
Frederica traveled to Bluffton, S.C., to compete in the first round of the Low Country Invitational on Monday. The Knights will finish play in the tournament Tuesday.