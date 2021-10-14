The Pirates don’t need any extra incentive entering this week.
No. 7 Brunswick High is undefeated through seven games, including three against Region 2-6A foes. A victory Friday at Glynn County Stadium would stake the Pirates to a virtual two-game lead in the region with two contests remaining.
And yet, there was an additional factor motivating Brunswick in its preparation — the current senior class has never defeated Richmond Hill. The Pirates are looking to correct that when they kickoff against the Wildcats at 7:30 p.m.
“One of the kids brought it up to begin with,” said Brunswick head coach Sean Pender. “I was aware of it but didn’t really take note of it until the kid said, ‘Hey, man, I’ve never beat Richmond Hill.’
“The seniors know that. We want this game. We’ve got to have this game. It’s crucial for them. It’s developed into our — you know how you have the Georgia-Florida game, that’s our game against Glynn. This is kind of like the Georgia-Auburn. It’s still a rivalry game. The atmosphere is going to be electric.”
Brunswick has fallen to Richmond Hill in each of the past three meetings — the only losses for the Pirates in the all-time series against the Wildcats, having won the first seven contests between the programs.
In the past three years, Richmond Hill has beaten Brunswick by an average margin of four touchdowns, breaching the 40-point barrier in each game.
The Pirates’ senior class had their closest game against the Wildcats a season ago when they fell 42-27 in Richmond Hill. Now, the 2021 class will get the opportunity to get the monkey off their back in their first home contest against the Wildcats since they were freshmen.
This is undeniably the best Brunswick team this millennium, and on paper, Richmond Hill looks particularly vulnerable this year, having lost its three straight games to open the season for the first time since 2005.
But even aside from the significant losses through graduation, external factors contributed to the slow start.
“We’re aware that at the beginning of the year, they had all those COVID issues,” Pender said. “They’re playing with different players now than they were then, so it’s definitely a different team. They had 50-something guys out with COVID. It was ridiculous; 19 starters. It was a big difference.
“That team that started off with those losses early in the season, that’s not the same team we’re seeing now.”
The Wildcats have gotten back on track in recent weeks, winning two of their last three, all region games, to improve to 2-4 on the season.
Last week, Richmond Hill rolled past Effingham County 28-6 to climb into a tie with Glynn Academy for second place in the region standings. A year ago, a three-way tie for first between Brunswick, Richmond Hill and Glynn resulted in the Pirates falling to the third seed by virtue of tiebreaker and traveling to open the state playoffs.
Brunswick is well aware that, despite all its success thus far, a single loss can still derail its goal of a region championship.
“We know how important it is for us to get this win, to avenge the loss, but also to be in control of our destiny still, and not have to worry about what other teams do,” Pender said. “We have to make sure we’re locked in and focused for that.”
Now that Richmond Hill is healthy, it is clear the team is far from devoid of talent, especially as the Wildcats have began to embrace a youth movement of burgeoning underclassmen.
Over the first three games, the Wildcats averaged just 13.6 points per game and 206 total yards of offense; 117 yards per game via the pass, and 89 yards per game on the ground. Over the past three, the averages have jumped to 28.6 points and 388 yards per game with 241 passing yards and 147 rushing yards per contest.
Quarterback Ty Goldrick has had an up-and-down season with 1,051 passing yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions as the starting signal caller. Receiver Ravon Grant has been Goldrick’s favorite target, and perhaps the most dangerous player on the offense with 32 receptions for 499 yards and three touchdowns on the season.
Like Brunswick, Richmond Hill has operated with a stable of ball carriers. Running backs Ryan Dekle, Caleb Easterling and Zion Gilliard have each run for more than 200 yards and scored at least two touchdowns.
The Pirates boast one of the best defenses in the classification, ranking sixth in points allowed at 11.1 points per game following a shutout of Statesboro that earned the unit recognition as the Titan Electric Georgia Defense of the Week.
“It’s an RPO-style offense,” Pender said. “They do get in the wildcat and run that; they do well in that, so we’ve got to be prepared for that as well. The defense has to have another really good week like they had last week.”
Richmond Hill isn’t the defensive stalwart it has been over the past three seasons when it held opponents to fewer than 17 points per game, but what may be the Wildcats’ best player still resides on that side of the ball.
Safety Tommy Bliss is second on the team with 30 tackles in addition to two tackles for a loss and three blocked punts. Linebacker Bodie Custer leads the Wildcats with 51 tackles, and Hayden McCullough has recorded a team-high seven tackles for a loss.
Brunswick is averaging 35.6 points per game, the fifth-most in Class 6A, with much of the heavy lifting being done on the ground. The Pirates rush for more than 222 yards per game, but they’ll need to bounce back in the air after a passing performance that saw them complete just 9-of-17 attempts for 84 yards with two interceptions a week ago.
“We have to have been play out of our quarterback position,” Pender said. “Our running backs and our offensive line have to continue doing what we’re doing.”