Still unbeaten on the season, the Pirates are flying high after a win over a Florida powerhouse, and the Region 2-6A opening City Championship is just on the horizon.
But first, Brunswick High (3-0) must avoid falling into the trap against Islands (0-4) in its non-region finale 7:30 p.m. Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
The Sharks have lost their last eight straight as a program after getting off to a 4-2 start last season, and through four games in 2022, they’ve been outscored 156-22. But after playing three consecutive contests against playoff contenders to open the year, the Pirates aren’t changing a thing in their preparation.
“All these non-region games we’ve had so far have been really tough opponents, and I don’t think you need to prepare any different way for Islands that you prepared for Bolles or Camden,” Grady said. “I think you’ve just got to approach this business like, and our guys are doing a really good job of staying focused. People may look at their record and say, ‘Oh, this is going to be easy,’ but we’re not taking it lightly by any means.”
Although Islands has lost its first four by an average margin of 39-5.5, the Sharks have shown some improvements over the recent weeks. After dropping its first two by a combined 106 points, Islands managed to stay within shouting distance of South Effingham in a 24-0 loss before being edged by Windsor Forest 14-10 a week ago.
Brunswick should be the best of the bunch though.
The Pirates have proven themselves legitimate contenders in Class 6A once more, handling a trio of strong programs that have historically made some deep postseason pushes. Brunswick is coming off its finest performance yet, rallying back from a 3-0 halftime deficit to win a 20-3 contest against The Bolles School, which is just a year removed from back-to-back state championship appearances in the FHSAA.
For the second straight season, the Black Flag has established itself as one of the top units in the state with Brunswick holding opponents to just 8.67 points per game — the third fewest in its classification.
Led by Wake Forest commit Ka’Shawn Thomas, who has racked up 20 tackles, a tackle for a loss and a sack from his position on the defensive line, and outside linebacker Devin Smith (19 tackles, four tackles for a loss, one sack) the Pirates have suffocated opposing offenses.
Averaging fewer than six points per contest, Islands will have the decked stacked against it offensively, especially after graduating Central Michigan receiver Langston Lewis from last year’s squad.
Lewis caught two passes for 33 yards in a rain-sopped game against Brunswick a season ago despite the team finishing with just 30 yards of total offense.
The torrential downpour limited the Pirates to just six pass attempts on the night as the offense played it safe with 40 total carries. By the time Brunswick players slid through the puddles of standing water in celebration of the win, the field at Glynn County Stadium was a mud pit.
A year later, the grass has been replaced by top of the line field turf, and even after inaugural Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic saw seven games played in the stadium over three days last week, the field is in pristine condition.
“Thank God we got turf this year, so that shouldn’t be an issue,” Grady said. “We had to stick to our run game a lot last year, and that’s probably not what we wanted to do last year. I know we are different this year from last year, but you don’t really look at that when you’re game planning for this year.”
Though Brunswick will likely put the ball in the air more than six times this week, the Pirates have had their most success on the ground this year, averaging 173 rushing yards to 88 passing. Jayden Drayton, Ivan Johnson and William Heck have each rushed for more than 150 yards on the season, and Jamarious Towns returned from injury with six rushes for 39 yards a week ago to give Brunswick another threat in its backfield.
But the Pirates have gotten big plays out of all three phases this season. Drayton leads the team with 348 all purpose yards, 100 coming in the return game, which is just behind the 101 return yards from Terry Mitchell, who has also caught nine passes for 147 yards.
The talent and history is on Brunswick’s side, as evidenced by the 40-point spread over Islands predicted by the Maxwell Ratings. The Pirates must still go out and perform though.
“How do we handle success? We’ve had a lot of success here the past three weeks, but how do our kids handle that?” Grady asked. “I think they’ve done a real good job on staying focused and everything. I think everything has been going good.”