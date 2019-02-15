The Glynn Academy girls soccer team picked up a win in penalty kicks on the road at Class 2A power Lovett.
The Lady Terrors got goals from Anna Meredith and Hannah Burdandt, but the game went into overtime tied at 2-2. After no one scored in overtime, the game was decided on penalty kicks, with Glynn besting Lovett 4-3.
Glynn girls coach Tom Lemmon said the game was a good early season test for his squad. The Lady Terrors open region play Tuesday at Effingham County.
Brunswick girls 3
Wayne 2
The Brunswick girls won a tight battle against Wayne on Friday night.
Jalyn Morgan started the scoring for the Pirates off an assist from Zuri Hernandez. The Yellow Jackets answered to tie it at 1-1, before Ayisha Bradley scored the second off a cross from Carri Sturm to recapture the lead.
Wayne knotted the score again early in the second half, but Sturm finished gave Brunswick the final lead off with an assist from Emma Counts.
The Pirates stepped up their defensive effort after taking the 3-2 lead, and closed out strong for the win.
Brunswick boys 2
Wayne 1
The Brunswick boy also defeated Wayne, going into overtime to win on penalty kicks.
The Pirates’ lone goal of regulation came about 20 minutes into the contest when sophomore Payton Sanchez scored from a cross from senior Jamari Young.
Brunswick had more chances to add to the scoreboard, but it couldn’t come through.
In the second half Wayne scored on a breakaway, and the game remained tied the rest of the game, sending the match into penalty kicks. Each Pirate to kick — Mason Palmer, Ramses Hernandez, Sammy Beard, and Oscar Ramirez — nailed their shot, while Wayne failed to score on two.