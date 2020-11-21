Zach Johnson made a 31-foot birdie on the 18th hole to finish 14 under to get within three strokes of Robert Streb, who still leads after the third round of the RSM Classic.
Streb extended his lead and currently sits at 17-under after three rounds as he tied the record for the largest 54-hole lead in the tournament’s history.
Johnson tied for the low round of the day with his 65 and seemed to have a lot of momentum heading into the final round.
He opened his third round by making three birdies in the first four holes.
Johnson made bogey on the seventh hole but didn’t let it get to him. He regrouped and stayed tough. Much like he started, he finished by making birdies on three of his last five holes Saturday.
“I'm in control of my golf ball — off the tee was really good with the exception of maybe one tee shot, and I'm giving myself opportunities, a lot of looks,” Johnson said. “Kind of paused there in the middle of my round but hit some good shots. Misjudged some yardages, misjudged the wind, which you're going to do. Stayed patient, had some nice good two-putts when it could have got away from me. I think patience is going to be key and obviously just sticking to my keys.”
That 31-footer that ended his round wasn’t his only long putt as he started the round by making a 42-foot putt.
“For the most part, the whole week has been pretty solid with the flat stick,” Johnson said. “You know, it's nice getting off to a good start — that certainly helps. It gets obviously the confidence, maybe even the freedom and momentum that can come off of that. Felt like I birdied a lot of holes today that you're not supposed to birdie. I mean, it was not the normal route to a 65 with the exception of maybe the 15th hole.”
While Johnson and some of the other local pros have experience playing these courses, it isn’t always the same during tournament week. However, Johnson is shining through some tough conditions. The wind continues to howl, and the temperature goes up and down.
“I mean, having course knowledge is never not an asset. But that being said, if you look at the history of the event, it's not like locals have just dominated here, either,” Johnson said. “There's something to be said about just the fact that, you know, you might have some confidence, but I mean, I've been overconfident here.
“You might have familiarity, but bottom line is you've still got to go and execute shots. In these conditions, when it's windy like this, you've really got to control your ball. Hitting shots, I mean, it's not overly difficult, but it ain't easy. Putting with the wind, I think, is the most trying part. I would assume my peers would say the same. Especially those that are exposed, those greens that are really exposed.”
Johnson’s had quite an impressive career and has been in these situations heading into final rounds. He said that he’s confident in his game right now.
“I've been in this position before. I mean, I've excelled in this position. I've also, you know, more or less remained stagnant or collapsed in this position,” Johnson said. “So I'm going to dwell on some of those things that I've picked up over the years.
"What I do know is that I'm very confident with my start line and where I'm hitting the golf ball. From there, it's just a matter of making putts. Me and Smitty got a good thing going.”
Johnson said his new driver has been spectacular. He switched to the new PXG driver, and he said he felt like it’s given him success the last couple of months since switching.
“Frankly, it's been spectacular for the last few months. That's really what's given me a lot of confidence,” Johnson said. “And obviously the flat stick, when you see putts go in, and that was a gift on 18, but when you see putts go in, it just gives you a bit more freedom to be aggressive.”
Johnson will be looking to get his 13th career PGA Tour victory on Sunday as he’s grouped with Streb and Bronson Burgoon, who also finished the third round at 14-under and tied second with the Sea Island golfer.