Harris English is having one of his most consistent years ever since joining the PGA Tour in 2012. Despite the Tour’s 91 day hiatus from tournament golf and dealing with a COVID-19 diagnosis himself, that didn’t distract English from putting together an impressive season.
He hasn’t hoisted a trophy this season, but that isn’t the only way to define impressive in my eyes.
His consistency is what blows me away.
That tenacity landed him a career-best No. 27 spot on the FedEx Cup playoff standings heading into the Northern Trust tournament at TPC Boston and secured him a place at the BMW Championship next week.
Even though he was playing solid golf before the break, English said he didn’t take any time away from the game. Instead, he took advantage of it.
“I felt like I needed to use the time to get better and work on some stuff, so when they did bring us back out, to start competing again I’d be ready, and I wouldn’t have any rust. I could hit the ground running when I come back,” English said.
Despite the gyms being closed, that didn’t deter English and his trainer Tom Hemmings as they still found a way to work out — on English’s back patio.
“I felt like we used the time as best we could to get me better, get me stronger, and keep it going — the same thing with my swing teacher, Justin Parsons, who works at Sea Island.”
Since the courses didn’t close, English said he was able to work on his swing with Parsons a couple of times a week.
“Throughout the past few years, I haven’t had that much time off where I could spend six, seven, eight, nine weeks working just on my golf,” English said. “It was nice having that much time to work on some different shots that I didn’t have in my arsenal that I wasn’t comfortable with — working on different stuff to make me a better player and a complete player.”
Since the return, English has made five out of six cuts and hasn’t placed outside the Top 23. He has only missed the cut twice this season in 17 events played. So far, he has one 3rd place, five top 10s and 12 top-25 finishes this season.
“I feel like I’ve been consistent, that’s what I have really enjoyed in the past year is how consistent I’ve played,” English said. “Each week I tee it up, I really feel like I have a chance to win. Even last week, I was pretty disappointed with finishing 23rd place.”
English said that he felt like he and his caddy have really dissected the different golf courses well. He said that he has also controlled his ball well throughout this season.
“Looking at the stats, I’m pretty consistent in all the different categories,” English said. “I feel really good about that, and I feel like it’s going to lead to some good golf coming up in the playoffs where it means most.”
Consistency on the PGA Tour can be challenging to maintain — especially with the different grasses, weather and travel the guys face.
“I think it really says a lot about my game, that I’ve maintained the consistency in really all aspects,” English said. “So I’m very happy with how my year has gone, and it’s been one of the most consistent years that I’ve had probably my whole career.”
After securing his spot in the first playoff events, English has a chance to go after one of his goals — getting to Atlanta for the Tour Championship held at East Lake Golf Club.
“I really want to put myself in contention to win the FedEx cup — that’s why I’m here, and that’s why I’m playing these tournaments,” English said. “I don’t want just to make it to Atlanta, I want to have a chance to win the whole thing. It’s a combination of good golf in the whole year, but obviously, the playoffs mean more with the points being jacked up. I locked up my spot next week in Chicago, so there’s really no pressure this week.”
The opening tournament is the Northern Trust at TPC Boston, where English has performed solidly in previous appearances.
It’s one of the best fields in the game as the top-125 players compete to stay alive.
“You got major champions. You got FedEx Cup champions — you got everybody here,” English said. “Everybody’s vying to win the FedEx Cup, and I think we have a really solid golf course at TPC Boston. I’ve had some pretty good finishes there. I’m excited about it.”
NORTHERN TRUST LOOKAHEAD
English is one of seven Golden Isles golfers playing this week at TPC Boston joining Matt Kuchar, J.T. Poston, Michael Thompson, Brian Harman, Zach Johnson and Keith Mitchell.
He’s the highest-ranked pro from the Isles and has a great chance to make a move this week. While his spot is secured for next week, I don’t expect English to put on the cruise control.
English has been close so many times this season, and long overdue. He will tee it up with Billy Horschel and Joaquin Niemann at 8:15 a.m. for the first round today.
Kuchar will be the first Isles’ golfer to tee it up today as he goes off with Taylor Gooch and Sung Kang at 7:31 a.m. on the first hole.
Poston tees off with Maverick McNealy and Doc Redman at 7:42 a.m. on hole 1. Thompson’s paired up with Carlos Ortiz, and Andrew Landry for round one as the threesome tees off at 7:53 a.m. on hole 10.
Harman has an exciting pairing with Phil Mickelson and Henrik Norlander as this group tees off at 12:11 p.m.
The final two Isles’ golfers are paired up together as Johnson and Mitchell are set to play with Zac Blair for the 1:28 p.m. tee time on hole 10.
While the playoff field will dwindle from 125 to 70 after this week, the Northern Trust should produce some low scores and entertaining golf.
Yesterday, things got even more interesting as Brooks Koepka chose to withdraw from the tournament (ending his 2019/20 PGA Tour Season) due to his nagging knee and hip injury.
The hope is for him to recuperate in time, so he can play in the U.S. Open on Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York.
Without a doubt, Justin Thomas, who is No. 1 in the FedEx Cup rankings, is the favorite to win the entire FedEx Cup, however anything could happen with how 2020 is going.