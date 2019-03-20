Frederica Academy’s tennis teams made the trek over the Brunswick on Wednesday to square off against Golden Isles rival Glynn Academy.
The Knights’ boys team came out victorious 3-2, while the Terrors girls swept their matches for a 5-0 win.
Frederica got wins at all three of the boys’ singles positions with Alastair Campbell, Adam Elsharkawi, and Dylan McHugh each notching victories over their Glynn counterparts.
Playing at No. 1 against Steven Thompson, Campbell triumphed in three sets 6-1, 7-8, 7-5. Elsharkawi beat Atticas Halley 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2, and McHugh won at No. 3 6-3, 6-4 against Tyson Rooks.
Glynn got wins from Blaine Clarke and Christian Malloy 6-1, 6-1 over John Alden Beimier and David Weaver at No. 1 doubles, and John Rooks and Nick Lynch topped Logan Bauer and Whitmarsh Tennant 6-2, 5-7, 10-5 in a tiebreaker at No. 2.
In the girls matches, the Terrors got convincing wins at each spot in the lineup against a Knights team missing some of its members.
Frederica Academy was forced to forfeit the third singles match, and it was swept in the two matches that were played. Florence Thompson beat the Knights’ Alex Kellogg 8-0 at No. 1, and No. 2 Virginia Zeh won 8-0 against Sara Seckinger.
At No. 1 doubles, the Terrors’ duo of Elizabeth Davenport and Yanin Reinholz topped Lily Brown and Kelly Quinn 8-1, while Curry Harman and Jacklyn Edwards won 8-2 over Hana Byrnes and Courtney Hagan.