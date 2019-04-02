Classic continues at Frederica Academy over weekend
The promise of plenty of baseball and a weekend at the beach is a tempting offer for any program, and Frederica Academy has leveraged its unique advantage into its annual Island Baseball Classic.
Now in its eighth year, the classic continues to pull several teams from around the state.
“Most of the time it’s the weather,” Frederica Academy head coach Greg Roberts said with a smile as he explained the event’s appeal. “It’s coming down to the beach. It gives their parents a place to come. Also, it allows the kids to come spend the night.
“A lot of coaches enjoy it because it sets them up for the playoffs a little bit, an overnight trip, more than one or two games in a weekend. It’s late in the year, so it gives everyone a chance to get a playoff situation under their belt.”
The Island Baseball Classic began last weekend and saw 10 different teams combine to play in 13 games.
Crowds at Frederica were treated to extra-inning contests, walk-off home runs, the first blemish of undefeated teams, and a run down that saw seven different players combine for a single out.
Once again, 10 teams will travel to St. Simons this weekend for 15 games more games over three days, beginning with a contest between Bethlehem Christian and Brookwood at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Following three games Thursday, the event will begin again Friday morning when Valwood and John Millege square off at 9 a.m. in the first of six games capped by Frederica’s first matchup of the weekend against Terrell Academy at 8:15 p.m.
Six more games are scheduled for Saturday with Frederica playing in the final two — one against Brookwood at 6 p.m. and one verses Southland at 8:15 p.m.
The Knights are just 6-10 on the season thus far, but eight games have been on the road, where they’re just 2-6. Now Frederica will get the chance to build some momentum as teams travel to St. Simons.
“We get (seven) home games in a row,” Roberts said. “Early in the year we do a lot of travel, so I set the schedule up so it gives us a pretty good home stretch to play here.”
Frederica Academy is 3-5 against Region 2-3A with four games remaining, three of them against Trinity Christian, which will play three games at the Island Baseball Classic over Friday and Saturday.
Roberts, and other coaches, will get the opportunity to get a first-hand look at teams they could be facing down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs.
“We’ll see a region foe that we’ve got next week, they’ll play here, so I get the chance to scout them a little bit,” Roberts said. “It gives other coaches a chance to see other teams they may see in the playoffs as well.
“So there will be coaches sitting here scouting other teams, talking about what they’ve seen from other guys. It gives us a chance to catch up and also talk about teams, getting us ready for the playoffs.”
And while there are plenty of benefits for the Knights in holding the annual classic, the positive contributions aren’t limited to Frederica Academy.
The Island Baseball Classic also acts as a boon for the local economy.
“Ten teams coming in every weekend, you’ve got gate, concessions, it brings a lot of people to the island and hotels are full,” Roberts said. “So it’s a good situation, not only for us, but also for the island.”