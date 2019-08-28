Brunswick High hosts juggernaut Bartram Trail from St. Johns Fla., on Friday night for bragging rights. The Pirates are looking to claim their first win of the season and upset the Bears, who are trying to make it back to the Florida state title game.
The Pirates fell to Coffee last week 38-20 while the Bears handled their business against Robert E. Lee High winning 48-20.
After practice on Wednesday, Brunswick coach Sean Pender seemed pleased with his team’s efforts this week.
“Good effort today, I mean it was hot, and it was humid out, but overall we had pretty good effort,” Pender said. “Early in practice, we were dragging a little bit, and we had to pick up the tempo. Where we were trying to get the players to pick up themselves, we still have to point it out and recognize it for them. Once they recognize, and once we pointed it out, we picked it up and ended up having an overall good practice.”
Brunswick’s fought the injury bug all offseason, and now they’ve finally got some key guys coming back with A.J. Wilson and Devin Layfette set to return.
However, the Pirates will be missing starting left tackle Kanaya Charlton who’s out with a broken finger. Pender said that his doctors recommend he doesn’t play for the next couple of weeks.
Brunswick gets back Wilson, who is one of the key linebackers for the team, but will still have Cameron Crump and Octavis Butler out with injury. Another guy that won’t get to suit up on Friday is Demetrius Hardee due to getting ejected last week. The return of Wilson and Lafayette is a big boost for the defense as they’re both leaders, and are two of the best playmakers out on the field.
The Pirate’s starting running back Chuckobe Hill impressed last week despite a nagging injury. He will play on Friday as he looks to have another impressive performance.
Anthony Mountain got clearance last week to play and got the nod against Coffee. Now that he’s gotten that initial game out of the way, Pender expects him to he would keep improving throughout the season.
“I think Mountain’s going to improve every week,” Pender said. “Now this secondary is a very good one, so he’s going to have to be on his A-game. He’s going to improve every week, and you’ll see that in his play. Last week was his first time getting live contact and getting hit, so he’s able to handle that so he’s in good shape.”
Pender said that Bartram Trail will be a tough opponent for the Pirates, but is on the schedule for a reason, — to play against championship-caliber teams. By playing those kinds of teams, Pender said it’ll help his team get to that level.
“Bartram Trail is very good,” Pender said. “They’re an 8A ball club that competed for the state championship out of Florida last year. So they know how to win. It’s going to be a great challenge and an exciting one for us. So we have a tall task ahead of us.
“Iron sharpens iron; we want to become a championship-caliber football team. So, we’re playing championship-caliber teams in our non-region schedule trying to get us to get to that level.”
The Bears return key players at almost every position. According to Pender, Bartram Trail’s secondary is full of Division 1 talent that will challenge his offense. He also said that this matchup is somewhat similar to last weeks, but not as run dominant.
“They’re secondary is very good, all of them are back from a year ago,” Pender said. “They’re solid and a great football team. It’s a different style of team compared to Coffee, who is a running powerhouse. This team is electric and beat a very good Robert E. Lee football team out of Jacksonville last week.”
Against Lee, the Bears had 227 passing yards and a 127 rushing. This team is well balanced but likes to use its wideouts.
Starting quarterback Chad Dodson completed 15-of-22 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Eric Weatherly caught two passes for 106 yards and both touchdown passes, including a 69-yarder.
Dodson likes to use a stable of wideouts as he had seven guys catch at least one pass. As for the rush attack, the Bears have Aaron Jones III, who toted the rock 20 times for 110 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards a carry.
The defense is as talented as the offense. Bartram Trail returns all four secondary players with Trevez Johnson leading the way. He’s committed to the Florida Gators on June 22 and is one of many Division 1 prospects on the roster.
There are three other guys back there that can cause problems for Mountain, but Pender said he feels like the Pirates can hold their own.
“I do believe we can rise up and compete with these guys,” Pender said. “We’re going to have play a very good football game, we’re going to have to be on it, and we’re going to have to play better than we did last week. You do see a lot of improvement typically from teams from week one to week two, and if we have that type of improvement, then I believe we can be competitive against Bartram Trail.”