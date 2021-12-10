While December’s early signing period hasn’t produced the pure number of athletes committing to the college of their choice as its February counterpart since its introduction in in 2017, there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding this upcoming Wednesday in the Golden Isles.
Brunswick High, Glynn Academy and Camden County each have players — offensive lineman Kanaya Charlton, receiver Tyson Rooks and running back Jamie Felix, respectively — that may make a splash by signing at a Power 5 school when the early signing period kicks off.
Perhaps the least mystery surrounding the prospective trio of signees comes with Charlton because the 6-foot-5, 351-pound offensive tackle has seemingly been locked in with Florida State since June.
A three-star recruit and the the 118th-ranked player in the state by the 247 Sports Composite Rating, Charlton was a linchpin on the line of scrimmage for a Brunswick team that went 11-1 and won the program’s first outright region title in 12 years.
Charlton earned All-Region 2-6A recognition for his part in a Pirates’ offense that averaged 36.8 points per game, the sixth-most in Class 6A, and 341.8 total yards, including 207.4 rushing yards.
After accumulating more than 20 Power 5 offers from programs that include Auburn, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Miami, North Carolina, LSU, Nebraska and Tennessee, Charlton had narrowed his top 3 to Alabama, Georgia Tech and Florida State in March before announcing his commitment to the Seminoles a few months later.
All indications point towards Charlton signing his name on the dotted line with FSU on Wednesday during a signing ceremony held at Brunswick High School at 4 p.m.
Rooks and Felix could do the same next week, but both players have seen changes in their recruitment that may delay the process until February.
For the Glynn Academy breakout, Rooks has caught fire on the trail since a season-ending performance that saw him record 123 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air as well as an interception in a first-round matchup against Class 6A state finalist Langston Hughes.
Over the ensuing weeks, Rooks has picked up 13 offers, earning his first Division I offer from Tennessee of Chattanooga on Nov. 22 with Mercer, Georgia Southern, Samford, Air Force and Navy soon following suit.
Then, Rooks received his first Power 5 offer from Illinois on Dec. 2 in what he described as “life-changing” moment. He’s since picked up an offer from Minnesota, and Georgia has even offered him a shot as a preferred walk-on.
But the nature of Rooks’ whirlwind recruitment also makes it likely the receiver takes some extra time to weight out his options until February, during which time more may arise as schools reassess their rosters.
Felix has also had to do some thinking on his feet in recent weeks.
Though he named his childhood favorite Florida as his leader last March, the four-star prospect and 46th-ranked player in Georgia according to the 247 Sports Composite Rating has received 14 Division I offers, and he noted Florida State, Miami, Oregon, Ole Miss and Penn State among the schools he heard from the most going into his senior season.
The 5-8, 190-pound running back went on to rush for 869 yards and 13 scores at 7.3 yards per carry as a senior, totaling 1,208 all-purpose yards on the year to earn Region 1-7A Offensive Player of the Year honors and cap off a career that has seen Felix rack up 3,082 rushing yards, 484 receiving yards and 43 total touchdowns.
But the recent firing of Florida head coach Dan Mullen, and the hiring of replacement Billy Napier has shaken things up for Felix on the recruiting front. Now, Felix appears to be taking stock of his options once more — he received an offer from Georgia Tech on an official visit earlier this week.
There has been pressure on Felix to make his decision during the early signing period, but his recruitment may linger on into 2022.