Pirates focused on selves headed down stretch
Having already suffered a letdown over their bye week, the Pirates can’t afford one on the field as well.
Brunswick High (5-3, 3-1) was positioned to finish the regular season as a top-2 seed in Region 2-6A until crosstown rival Glynn Academy upset No. 5 Richmond Hill last week to force a three-way tie atop the region.
Despite winning its first City Championship in seven years, the Pirates are now set to hit the road to open the postseason if each of the three teams wins out after coming out on the short side of the tiebreaker.
But Brunswick isn’t concerning itself with scenarios outside its control. For now, it just needs to take care of winless Bradwell Institute today at Olvey Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
“Our word of the week, we have one every week, and this week it was ‘focus,’” said Pirates head coach Sean Pender. “Our mindset was just taking care of business, just focusing on what we can do, what we can control.
“We can’t control what other teams do. All we can control is us. Our mission right now is to beat Bradwell.”
The Tigers have struggled mightily throughout a 2020 campaign that was delayed nearly three weeks longer than the rest of the state due to COVID-19 concerns in their county.
Bradwell Institute (0-6) opened its season with a weather-shortened loss to in-town rival Liberty County before dropping another game against the Panthers a week later in its only non-region contests of the year.
In region play, the Tigers have been outscored 131-49, though they’re coming off one of its strongest performances of the season in a 14-12 loss to Effingham County last week.
Brunswick should also be wary of a trip to Hinesville, where the Pirates have lost their last two trips to face Bradwell Institute. The Tigers lead the all-time series 11-10.
“Going over to Hinesville to play the game is not a gimme,” Pender said. “We’re going to have to play hard. This team is looking to be a spoiler-type team. We can’t have a let down.”
The Pirates will surely be looking for a bounce-back showing by their Black Flag defense after allowing a season-high 42 points in a loss against Richmond Hill two weeks ago.
The Tigers have struggled on the offensive side of the ball, averaging just 12.5 points and 193 total yards per game. Senior quarterback is both Bradwell’s leading passer and rusher with 330 passing yards and three touchdowns to four interceptions in addition to 352 rushing yards and another score.
Brunswick senior KJ Lee has played some of his best ball in region play despite a three-interception game against Richmond Hill. Lee has thrown for 850 yards and eight touchdowns to four interceptions in four games against region foes.
Lee and the Pirates have the opportunity to find some offensive rhythm against a defense that has allowed at least 30 points in four of six games this season. Brunswick wants to be playing its best football two weeks from today.
“Nameless, faceless opponents — that’s what we’ve got to look at it as,” Pender said. “We’ve got to worry about getting ourselves in position. We’ve got to play good ball.
“We can’t look at the team’s record we’re going against and sit there and say, ‘Oh, we should beat this team.’”