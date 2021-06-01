When Camden County announced legendary prep football coach Jeff Herron would make his way back to the sidelines in Kingsland, few were more enthralled than Brice Ramsey. Then again, few know Herron as well as his former quarterback.
A Kingsland native, Ramsey played Herron from 2008-11, assuming the mantle as the Wildcats’ starting signal caller as a junior and leading Camden to a 21-4 record, a pair of region titles and consecutive quarterfinal appearances over his final two seasons.
Ramsey earned All-State honorable mention from the Associated Press in 2011 and 2012 and committed to the University of Georgia as 247Sports’ third-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2013.
Last month, while in Brunswick assisting former area standouts Tracy Walker and DeeJay Dallas with the inaugural “Out Da Mudd” camp, Ramsey spoke to The News about his reaction upon learning of Herron’s return.
“I was really excited,” Ramsey said. “I know the rest of the community is really excited. We’re used to winning games, you know. So him coming back just makes you think we’re going to go back to winning some games, winning some state championships, and playing some good ball.”
It’s likely a safe bet considering Herron’s impressive resume. He’s 312-54 in 29 seasons as a head coach of eight different programs, and he’s won five state championships. Herron’s never won fewer than 66 percent of his games at any stop in his career.
In 13 seasons at Camden, Herron won a shade under 90 percent of his games, going 154-18 with 12 region championships and three state titles from 2000-12. At one point, the Wildcats won 58 straight regular-season games.
The Wildcats were named the Georgia team of the decade for the 2000s as Herron led the team to a USA Today Top 25 ranking in six of his final eight seasons, while Camden is just 359-225-12 with seven total region titles in 56 seasons of football without Herron at the helm.
Now, after a brief stint as an assistant at Tennessee Tech, Herron has returned to the prep level, where he’s obtained a well-earned reputation for galvanizing his troops and getting results.
“He’s a player’s coach,” Ramsey said. “He kind of understands every position — a little bit of everything — and just the confidence. He’s got a demeanor about him that makes players want to play, and want to win.”
Ramsey is speaking from firsthand experience.
Under the watchful eye of Herron, Ramsey passed for 1,396 yards and 19 touchdowns to just three interceptions as a senior in addition to his punting and kicking duties. Ramsey also received an invitation to participate in the Under Armour All-American Game.
Following his career at Georgia, Ramsey has expressed some interest in joining the coaching ranks himself. Who better to learn under than one of the profession’s all-time greats?
“I don’t know; we’ll see what happens,” Ramsey said. “I went out there and got my feet wet a little bit one day, but I’m working a real job right now so it’s kind of hard to be out there every day.
“I would love to if I could, but some things would have to fall into place for that to happen.”