Men’s Tennis
Coastal Georgia’s tennis team continues to find talent internationally, adding Morocco native Mohamed Belcora and Argentinean Felix Arroyo Viglino to its diverse roster next year.
Belcora is a transfer that ranks within the top 500 in the world according to the International Tennis Federation. He attended Belle vue High School for three years, during which he won the individual Moroccan Championships and helped his team to the finals of the African Championships.
“I have been playing tennis since I was 6 years old,” Belcora said. “I was Nos. 1 and 18 in my country. I was also selected to represent my country. I was also selected to represent my country in a lot of international competitions. I am really excited to join Coastal Georgia and accomplish great results with my new team.”
Belcora spent two seasons playing college tennis at NCAA Division II Bluefield State College, where he teamed with Coastal Georgia No. 1 singles player Arthur Figuire.
“Mohamed was a great pickup for the men’s team,” said Mariners tennis coach Zack Rogers, “He is a former teammate of Arthur Figuiere, our No. 1 line singles and doubles player form last season. Mohamed played No. 2 and 3 for NCAA DII Bluefield State last season and will bring experience and leadership to our team. He is a guy who makes a ton of balls and will have an immediate impact on our program.”
Viglino attended high school at Colegio Ward in Villa Sarmiento, Argentina, and spent the spring semester integrating into his new e nvironment at College of Coastal Georgia before jumping into the action in 2020-21.
“Felix is the kind of guy that can adapt his game to any playing style,” Rogers said. “He spent a year playing futures, so he knows what it takes to compete at the top level of international tennis. His fitness and ability to extend points makes him a nightmare to play. He can physically and mentally exhaust his opponent without hardly breaking a sweat.
“He can fit just about anywhere in the lineup, and I expect him to be someone who is going to have a major impact from day one.”
Softball
The Mariners’ softball team dipped into the Sunshine State to pick up a pair of recruits ahead of the 2020-21 season.
Sarah Thinger lettered in softball each of her four years at Brooks Debartolo Collegiate High School in Tampa, Fla., while Elizabeth McGovern earned her letters at Baker County in Middleburg, Fla.
While at Brooks Debartolo, Thinger began her career by earning All-State honorable mention as a freshman before going on to be named All-County honorable mention and an All-State second team member her junior season. Thinger proved to be a menace for opposing pitchers as the district leader in batting average in 2017, 2019 and 2020.
In club play, Thinger’s team won the 2016 USSA World Series and was named the 18U National Champion as she earned All-Tournament honors. In 2018, her team captured the Junior Olympic 16U championship.
McGovern earned All-County Academic accolades at Baker County, where she was a four-year scholar-athlete. She was a part of a Baker County program that set a Florida High School Softball history by winning nine straight district titles.
Women’s Basketball
College of Coastal Georgia women’s basketball coach Roger Hodge went back to the same well he’d visited earlier in the offseason to snag another couple of recruits.
Elle Baker will join teammate Joyce Jordan in transferring from Scottsdale Community College to play for the Mariners, and Sophia Simmons is following fellow 2020 recruit and teammate at North Charleston, Ca’Vashia Johnson, to the coast.
Like Jordan, Baker spent a season playing under former Coastal Georgia standout turned Scottsdale Community College assistant Tasha Washington following a prep career at Saguaro High School and a stint at Brown University.
In high school, Baker notched first team all-region honors in 2017 and 2018, wrapping up her time at Saguaro with the second-most rebounds and blocks in program history. She moved on to average 7.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game at Scottsdale.
“There are some kids that you recruit that you know are special right away. Elle is one of those,” Hodge said. “She is another product of Scottsdale Community College where she also played for Bike Medder and Tasha Washington. I have great respect for both of her coaches. I have had players from coach Medder for years and Tasha played for me so I know the incredible coaching Elle has received.
“At 6-foot-4, Elle gives us the size that we lacked last season. However, Elle also has some skills away from the basket that will fit well into our system is well.”
Simmons averaged 11.3 points and 7.2 rebounds over the course of her prep career at North Charleton, ultimately leading Division AA in double-doubles among Class of 2020 players. Playing alongside Johnson, Simmons helped her team win the 2020 South Carolina AA state championship, the AA Region 6 championship, and the Lower State championship.
“Sophia Simmons is someone who stands out on grit and effort alone when you watch her play,” Hodge said. “She is one of those players that can make your team better even when she is not scoring. Sophia is physical and aggressive and a solid rebounder. She also has the ability to put the ball on the floor from the perimeter making her a difficult matchup for our opponents.”