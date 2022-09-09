Slated to host the fourth-ranked GHSA Class 3A Cavaliers out of Savannah in their first of four top-tier opponents, the Knights had to cancel the bout because of the weather Friday.
With heavy rain showers hitting Glynn County over the last few days, Frederica’s head coach Brandon Derrick and others did everything possible to try and make the game occur.
“Our biggest thing tonight was the conditions of this field,” Derrick said. “Of course, we have been trying to get water off it all day today. We got most of it off and then this last rain shower got us. The visiting sideline was pretty saturated and it had water everywhere.”
Coach Derrick said they tried their best by digging ditches but after Frederica’s Athletic Director Carl Nash said somebody could get hurt, Coach Derrick agreed and the game was canceled.
As of right now, Coach Derrick said the possibility of rescheduling their contest with Calvary Day is up to its coach Mark R. Stroud and his schedule.
“He’s going to actually check and see when his open date is, and see if it matches with ours maybe,” Derrick said. “I don’t know right now. We were talking about trying to do it tomorrow, but I said ‘It’s going to do the same thing tomorrow.’ Being honest, I don’t think our field will hold up. We were trying to get it somewhat close to playable. If it rains tonight then there is no way.”
Saying this all while having rain pour on the island, Coach Derrick said he checked the radar all day and didn’t see heavy showers in the forecast. That was until the storm that came off Jekyll Island made its way over and left the field unplayable.
With the two teams unable to go head-to-head “Under the Oaks”, the Knights can use this time to get healthy and ready for the tough stretch that follows.
“I’m gonna send them home and let them rest,” Derrick said. “When you only have 23 healthy bodies you send everybody home to rest and get to feeling better. Stay hydrated, that was my word to them. Go home and rest and watch football. Get off your feet, we have a tough three weeks ahead of us. We have to go play John Milledge, Clinch, and Tattnall Square so we have three tough weeks ahead of us. We are going to need all the energy we can get. It might give them a little refreshing of an attitude coming in.”