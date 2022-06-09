Karate began as a simple form of civilian self-protection, and it has since grown into the national zeitgeist, making its Olympic debut in 2021.
Between the powerful and graceful empty-hand forms, flailing weapons like the bo staff and nunchucks, and the tough competitive fighting, there is a lot to see.
Recently, karate schools from across the area, parts of Florida, and into Alabama traveled to the Golden Isles for the inaugural Southeast Georgia Karate Championships. Sensei Lonnie Kelley, a 4th- degree black belt and head instructor of the Golden Isles Yoshukai Karate School, hosted the tournament in the gymnasium of the Golden Isles YMCA on May 14.
The open-style traditional tournament welcomed 70 participants representing over six different martial art styles. Events included Traditional Kata or Forms, Weapons, and Point Sparring with first, second and third-place trophies awarded in each category. Competitors ranged from ages 6 to 50 all competing for the top prize in their respective divisions.
There were many first-time competitors among the entries. Black Belt judges for the event traveled from as far away as Fort Lauderdale, Florida in support of the event.
In a show of appreciation from Sensei Kelley for hosting the event and sponsoring the Golden Isles Yoshkuai Karate Dojo, a portion of the proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the Golden Isles YMCA to benefit various programs.
Sensi Kelly also extended thanks to the local business sponsors, school instructors, and volunteers who helped to make the tournament a success.
Karate classes are offered at the Golden Isles YMCA at 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday evening. Those interested can contact Sensei Kelley at 912-580-1183 or goldenislesyoshukai@gmail.com, as well as the YMCA, for more information and two free classes.