The Glynn Academy Lady Terrors are in the midst of its inaugural season as a flag football team. Although they are currently winless, head coach Daniel Meyers said the team is enjoying the learning process of a new sport.
Meyers too is learning on the job with the 35 players that are taking part in history at Glynn Academy.
“I have loved being the coach of a new sport,” Meyers said about being at the helm. “Our team has athletes from all different walks of life, and it has been fun seeing them come together. I’m proud of all of the players.”
Glynn Academy has played back-to-back days worth of games, sitting with an 0-3 record, but have learned a lot in the newest sport at the school.
“Every day we are seeing growth,” Meyers said. “Our first game wasn’t until Nov. 1, and we played again on Nov. 2. Today is our first practice to regroup and tweak some things. The players have been phenomenal. Lots of learning and they are willing to put in the work to build our foundation.”
Although the record hasn’t shown positive results yet, Meyers is very happy with how his team has jelled in such a short time, and players learning their roles on the field.
“I’m most proud of the way the players have come together to learn this new sport,” Meyers said of his team. “(They’re) accepting the fact that there are teams that have played multiple seasons that we will be competing against.”
Meyers has loved that his team has stepped up to the challenge of not only learning during the season but being competitive in every game.
“My overall message to the team is control what you can control,” Meyers said. “Be a better you than you were the day before. So far our team is stepping up to that challenge.”
The Lady Terrors will take the field tonight in Jenkins County, as they square off against Long County at 7 p.m and Jenkins County at 8 p.m.
“We are excited for the challenge and the opportunity to see how we stack up against some of the best teams in our league,” Meyers said.