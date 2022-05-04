The Pickle Paddle Battle is coming to St. Simons Island.
More that 130 pickleball players throughout Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas — and as far away as New York, Ohio and Missouri — will descend on the island May 14-15 for the inaugural tournament.
Competition in men’s, women’s and mixed doubles will include skill levels from lower intermediate to very advanced. The tournament will take place at the tennis courts in Kings Park on Mallery Street.
Men’s and women’s doubles will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 14, and mixed doubles will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 15.
The tournament will be hosted in tandem by the newly formed nonprofit SSI Pickleball Club and the Georgia Pickleball Association. The SSI Pickleball Club plans to use the proceeds from the tournament to improve the pickleball facilities in Kings Park. Over 25 local businesses are sponsoring the tournament.
Pickleball is the fastest growing participant sport in the U.S. and it has recently been featured in AARP Magazine, U.S. News, The New York Times, MSN, CNBC, Barrons, The Price Is Right, The Today Show and many others.
The Pickleball U.S. Open Tournament with over 3,000 players was recently held in Naples, Florida, where local professional Frank Solana captured gold in the 5.0 Men’s Singles 19-and-over category, and pickleball is expected to be added as an Olympic sport in the near future.
“Many tourists come to play in our morning round robins and tell us that pickleball was one of the main reasons that they came to visit St. Simons,” said local USA Pickleball Association ambassador Mary Semmelmayer.
Round robin, open play is held on the courts at Kings Park Mon-Sat mornings from 7:30-11:00 a.m. Anyone is welcome to join the fun. Beginner clinics are expected to be conducted this summer. For more information, visit www.ssipickleball.org.