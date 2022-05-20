The pickleballs were flying around St. Simons Island this past weekend as 140 players from seven different states converged on King’s Park for the inaugural Pickle Paddle Battle.
Play in the two-day tournament was conducted in several skill levels, from intermediate to very advanced, as well as in several age brackets. The youngest player was 15 and multiple players exceeded 80 years of age.
Further, of the 91 players participating in the tournament were from outside the immediate area. In a survey conducted of the players: 50% of participants traveled over 100 miles to participate, 78% traveled with spouse and/or family, 77% planned to stay overnight with 58% staying two nights or longer, 73% planned to eat out at least once while here, and 72% planned to do some shopping on their visit.
As result, the total economic impact of the Pickle Paddle Battle on St. Simons and Glynn County is estimated to have been over $93,000 based upon figures provided by the Golden Isles Visitors Bureau.
Once more, 100% of respondents said that they would like to return to St. Simons for a future tournament.
On the court, players were flying around in intense competition, but new friendships were made along the way, and the event was capped off with a hot dog feast on Sunday afternoon.
Medals were awarded in men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles with a total of 51 medals awarded — 14 going to local residents.
The duo of Julia Vaughan/Beth Pasakarmis won gold at the 3.0 skill level in women’s doubles, while teams of Becky Dorrell/Pat Pounds and Alyce Dillon/Irma Mitchell each took silver at 3.0 and 3.5, respectively. Terri Flexer/Bonnie Haney earned bronze at 3.5, as did Claudia Theise/Charon Sharp at 4.0.
In men’s doubles, John Spruiell/Bob Nesbit took bronze at the 3.0 skill level, and the 3.5 skill level saw Murray Pounds/Ray Slama earn a silver medal and Robert Manser/Keith Blalock take bronze, as well as Matt McKeon/Tim Scanlon. Jonathan Hansey/Matt Jenson also won bronze at 4.5.
Catherine Wood/Jonathan Hansey teamed together to earn gold at 4.5 mixed doubles, and the teams of Becky Dorrell/Ray Slama and Terri Flexer/Murray Pounds took silver at 3.0 and 3.5, respectively. Julia Vaughan/Thomas King also won bronze at 3.0.
The tournament was hosted by the newly formed SSI Pickleball Club, a Georgia nonprofit corporation, and the Georgia Pickleball Association. The SSI Pickleball Club plans to use the proceeds from the tournament to improve the pickleball facilities in Kings Park. More than 25 local businesses sponsored the tournament. Another tournament is planned for October.