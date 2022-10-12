A tribute to local first responders, Coastal Community Health is set to host its inaugural charity golf classic at Sapelo Hammock Golf Club on Oct. 21.
It is the mission of Coastal Community Health to help ensure quality healthcare is accessible to all while supporting the dedicated first responders who call the Golden Isles home.
“We have had a challenging last three years, however, the strength of our collective communities has enabled us to push on,” said Dr. Kavanaugh Chandler, CEO of Coastal Community Health. “In honor of all our first responders — in healthcare, teachers, law enforcement, fire fighters, and more — we wanted to initiate this annual golf event to raise awareness of the ‘good work by good individuals’ who care for our community.
“We wanted to take this moment to say thank you, while also providing a space to embrace each other, encourage each other, and press forward with the good work.”
Registration for the event is $125 per player, which includes a cart, golfer gifts, breakfast, bag lunch and prizes.
The driving range opens for practice at 7:30 a.m., and following an 8 a.m. registration and breakfast, the charity golf classic begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.