Former Florida Gator and ESPN Coastal on-air talent Ben Troupe along with other great players from the hallowed rivalry, will all gather on Friday for the inaugural “Ben Troupe Florida- Georgia Legend Series” at the Westin Hotel on Jekyll Island from 3-8 p.m.
This event will welcome several former Georgia and Florida standouts to the Golden Isles to reflect on the rivalry as Saturday marks the 98th meeting between the two programs.
After Troupe’s afternoon sports radio show, “Three & Out,” that airs from 2-6 p.m., the Florida-Georgia hall of fame will host a public player only roundtable where former competitors will share memories and stories from their experiences playing in the rivalry.
“This is my history lesson for what this game was, is and will be,” Troupe said in a statement. “The greatest level of appreciation for any athlete is to be honored and remembered for his or her accomplishments by other athletes. I’m honored to be able to share these wonderful stories with my peers and the fans and looking forward to making this event an annual tradition in coastal Georgia.”
The goal of this event is to help preserve the past through players’ perspectives for public viewing in an area that has long been a game week hub for fans and media.
Joining Troupe is former Gators Jeff Chandler and Paul Ewaldsen, along with former Bulldogs Gerald Anderson, Josh Mallard, and Richard Samuel.
Troupe played for the Gators from 2000-2003 and is a Swainsboro native who got recruited to Gainesville from Butler High School in Augusta. As a senior, he was a first-team All-American after catching 39 passes for 638 yards and five touchdowns. Troupe got also recognized as one of the three finalists for the John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end each season.
In the 2004 NFL draft, he got selected as the 40th overall pick by the Tennessee Titans. Troupe’s NFL career was for five seasons, including stops with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders.
One of the most significant moments of his college career was when he caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the 2002 Georgia-Florida game. The Gators upset No. 5 Georgia that season and was the Bulldogs only defeat that year. In 2016, Troupe got inducted into the rivalry’s hall of fame.
The players joining him are also Georgia-Florida royalty. Chandler was also a former All-American and a two-time first-team All-SEC kicker. He ranks No. 2 in the SEC in points scored with 368. Chandler’s career-long field goal came in the 2000 Georgia-Florida game. He kicked a 54 yarder and ultimately gave Florida the 34-23 win. Chandler went in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.
Ewaldsen played for the Gators back in 1966 and was one of Steve Spurrier’s favorite targets. In his senior season, he had 41 catches for 427 yards and three touchdowns, which helped Spurrier win the Heisman Trophy.
As for Georgia’s players on the panel, Anderson was part of a senior class that recorded the most wins in program history with 52. He was part of two SEC Championship teams in 2002 and 2005. Anderson collected 128 total tackles, 30 quarterback hurries, and 18 tackles for loss.
Mallard is fifth on Georgia’s all-time sack list with 18 and went in the seventh round of the 2002 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He also spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, and Denver Broncos.
Samuel was a former five-star recruit and played on both sides for the Bulldogs. However, it was his four-yard touchdown run against the Gators in 2011 is remembered as one of the most iconic scores in the series recent history.
Fans are invited to attend this event on Friday, listen to Troupe’s, B.J. Bennett, and Kevin Thomas and listen in on the live broadcast. Following the radio show, the round table panel will take place on the outside back veranda of the Westin hotel on Jekyll Island.
There will also be outside seating for fans to watch the panel. After the discussion, there will be an autograph and photo session.