Losing 16 seniors is never an easy task to overcome for the following season.
On the offensive line, Frederica Academy lost eight guys who were a focal point in getting the team to the state championship game.
As seniors come and go, it’s all about the next-man-up mindset.
One of those players who learned best from the 2020 Knights team is junior center, Sam Norris. Norris was the lone returner from last year’s offensive line, moving from left guard to center and picking up an impactful role in the offense.
“I think I’ve done a pretty good job so far in terms of I haven’t had a ton of bad snaps or anything,” Norris said of his season so far. “It’s just a lot different than last year. Last year, I was the young guy with a bunch of older guys so they were kind of coaching me up. Now it’s the exact opposite where I’m kind of the guy in charge and making sure everyone knows where to go.”
Norris is in charge of a group where three of his teammates: Victor Riden, William Leavy, and Jacob Aiken have either never played offensive line or high school football.
Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick said he moved Norris to the center position because he knows he has the ability to tell everybody on the offensive line what to do.
“One, he’s a really smart kid, don’t let anybody fool you,” Derrick said. “Sam’s a smart smart kid. Two, he’s vocal enough. He has grown into that because the guys that played before him beat him up his freshman and sophomore years. Now he’s that bully on top that’s going to be the guy to tell everyone, let’s get this right and get it done.
“He’s that leader, he didn’t gain that spot because he talked his way to it, he gained that spot because he earned it. He battled every day in practice when he was a freshman and sophomore battling the juniors and seniors and getting beat up every day. He learned from those guys how to get better and that’s why he’s in that spot where he can tell everybody what to do.”
As the leader of the offensive line, Norris said that the beginning of the season wasn’t difficult, instead, it was more of a learning curve for the new group of Knights.
“I don’t think that it’s any more difficult, but I think that we just have a lot better idea of what we are doing,” Norris said of the progression of the season. “We got everybody here in August, so we were a little behind than most teams were. They were rolling in the spring and summer. I think now we have kind of caught up and have been able to play well.”
The Knights have surely caught up to their competition, riding a three-game winning streak, averaging 43 points and an undefeated region record.
During the winning streak, the offensive line has opened up holes left, right, and center for running back Jordan Triplett to rush for 840 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Another focal point of the Knights’ offensive line has been the addition of senior Ashton Frankel. Frankel came from the Atlanta area and has instantly clicked with the team, becoming a force on the line.
“It’s been great because we can always count on him to open up a hole,” Norris said. “He’s also a great leader too. He’s one of the main leaders, not just on the line but on the team in general.”
The pairing has kept the offensive line playing hard every single snap and knowing where to be at all times.
“Ashton’s fit right in from day one,” Derrick said of the addition of Frankel. “I thought he was a great fit when he called me. I met him one night at a ballgame and I just thought he was a great fit. Transition-wise, I knew when he came in he knew what he was doing. He was telling me things and I said, ‘OK this is a smart football player.’ He came in and I thought he fit right in with the guys. We welcome everybody. Listen, our kids were stoked that he got in and that he was here.
“He was happy to be here. He never missed a workout all summer, the only time he was gone was for a church trip. Every day that he was here, he was the first one here. He would beat me here most mornings at 6:30 ready to go. I think he came right in, and he’s made a big difference for us upfront. He’s been a key piece of that puzzle up there. I thought all our guys were meshing together. We are coming together when you are supposed to.”
Derrick said the guys on the offensive line might have a weekly goal but as a coaching staff, he wants to keep everyone healthy and having fun every single day.
“The kids are having fun and are playing like they are having fun,” Derrick said. “I know we put in a lot of work... at the end of the day we have a lot of fun and I’m going to be the first one to give them a hug, high five and do whatever else. I think our kids with the goals in mind, is they think they can play for the state championship. They are standing here right now and it’s going to be weird going with 20 kids playing for a state championship but that’s our mindset. I’m not going to tell them any different, get ready, let’s go play.”