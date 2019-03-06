The Mariners’ tennis teams will have learned a lot about themselves by the end of March.
Coastal Georgia hosted Reinhardt University for matches at the Torrey B. Pines Tennis Complex on Wednesday as it continues to run a gauntlet of a schedule ahead of The Sun Conference Championship near the end of April.
Among the 13 matches on the Coastal men’s schedule for March, eight of the teams are at least currently receiving votes in the NAIA poll. Two other teams, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and George Mason are Division I programs.
The Mariner women will face a similar challenge as 10 of their 12 matches this month are against teams receiving votes in the NAIA poll and another is in Statesboro against D1 Georgia Southern.
Strong competition won’t be new for Coastal Georgia.
The men beat a St. Thomas team receiving votes 8-1 on Feb. 16 before dropping a match 6-3 against No. 2-ranked Keiser on Feb. 23. The Mariner men also beat No. 25 Indiana Wesleyan 6-3 and Loyola with votes in the poll 5-2 on consecutive days earlier this month.
Coastal’s women were swept 9-0 by the No. 2 Keiser and No. 5 Brenau in its last two matches of February, and 5-0 by No. 10 Indiana Wesleyan and No. 19 Loyola in four straight matches, but its given them first-hand experience against the level of tennis they’re striving to play.
A match against the No. 7 Cumberland men and No. 18 women was rained out Sunday, but it didn’t have to wait long to get another look at a top-ranked team when Reinhardt came to town Wednesday. The Eagles’ men are ranked No. 4, while the women are No. 25.
Both Mariner teams put up a fight — the No. 22-ranked men falling 7-2 and the women earning a narrow 5-4 victory.
The duo of Matthew Hulme and Ben Dolan scored one of the men’s wins in an 8-6 marathon at No. 1 doubles, and Dolan went on to earn a 6-2, 3-0, 6-2 victory at No. 3 singles, but Reinhardt was too much in up and down the lineup.
Hulme fell 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, and Eric Gravelle was swept 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. Coastal also lost at No. 3 as Bautista Chiaradia dropped his match 6-2, 6-2, Khanyakweze Ramokgopa fell 7-6, 6-3 at No. 4, and Adrian Farina went down 6-4, 6-3 at No. 5.
In men’s doubles, Gravelle and Ramokgopa lost 8-2 at No. 2, while Chiaradia and Farina fell 8-0 at No. 3.
The Mariners’ women led 2-1 following the doubles matches thanks to an 8-6 victory by the No. 2 duo of Caitlyn Napier and Lindsey Lawing and an Eagles forfeit at No. 3 against Paige DeLaPerriere and Madeline Garner.
Napier and Lawing also won in forfeits at singles No. 4 and 5, respectively.
Reinhardt earned a victory at No. 1 doubles, 8-1 against Daniela Alvarez Campo and Paola Beneyto Moller. Campo also fell 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, but Moller notched a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 3.
Now, the Mariners are set to play six matches over a seven-day span beginning Friday when it travels to Hilton Head, S.C., to compete in the PTR Spring TennisFest. Coastal will play at Missouri Valley College at 12:30 p.m. on the first day of the event before playing matches against Marian University and Georgetown College on Sunday.