Joyce Douglass, an 82-year-old resident at Marsh’s Edge on St. Simons Island, can remember when her granddaughter Kate Douglass joined her first swim club as an elementary school student in Pelham, New York.
Little did Joyce know, it wouldn’t be long before the entire world would watch her granddaughter swim.
Last week, Kate — now a 19-year-old NCAA and World Junior Champion — became immortalized as in U.S. history when she won the bronze medal with a time of 2:09.04 in the 200-meter individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
But before she was an Olympian, Kate was like any other kid.
“She really was quite a normal child growing up, yet the pool was always a passion for her,” Joyce said. “As she was growing up, we all appreciated how she loved (swimming), but I just saw her as my granddaughter.”
Still, Kate has been on the path to stardom for a while now. After competing throughout her youth, she qualified for the 2016 Summer Olympic pre-trials as a 14-year-old, having already set New York high school state recods in the 50 and 100-meter freestyle.
She went on to set the U.S. Swimming National 13-14 and 15-16 age group record for the 50-meter freestyle, the former once held by legendary Olympian Dara Torres.
With that kind of resume as an underclassmen, it comes as no surprise Kate was ranked the No. 2 recruit in the country in SwimSwam’s 2019 high school rankings. But still, the Olympics weren’t even something Joyce considered in her granddaughter’s future.
“Maybe even a little before that when she was in high school and swimming so well in New York, I realized she had a good chance — the Olympics were just not something I had in my head,” Joyce said.
Kate got her first experience with the national club as a member of the Junior National Team that competed in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, and a year later, she began making national headlines during her freshman year at the University of Virginia.
As a sophomore this past season, Douglass helped UVA win the team national championship for the first time in the history of the women’s program along with silver medalist Alex Walsh.
Joyce has been in awe of Kate’s ability in the water since a young age, but she was most impressed by the dedication.
“(Kate) would get up early every morning, even before school, to go swim,” Joyce said. “That was very impressive because I don’t know if, at that age, I would of had that kind of determination.”
Joyce demonstrated plenty of that Douglass determination throughout the Olympics though.
She’s watched every bit of the Olympic pre-trials, as well as the other various events this summer. Some Olympic families engaged in watch parties — Universal Orlando hosted the family of Caeleb Dressel and other Olympians and streamed reactions to the games on NBC.
There was no such event for Joyce.
“I watched it here at home,” Joyce said. “I chose really to stay here in the quiet to be able to focus.
“No distractions.”
Though Joyce will admit she wasn’t an athlete herself, her son, Kate’s father, William Douglass played multiple sports at Frederica Academy and was inducted into the inaugural class of the Frederica Academy Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.
However, William’s daughter may have now been supplanted him as St. Simons’ hometown hero. Members of the community have embraced Kate as their own.
“I’ve gotten a lot of feedback on how proud they are, and I’ve had a lot of phone calls from family, not only here, and friends,” Joyce said. “There was so much enthusiasm from the residents here. I have really been impressed by the amount of enthusiasm that they have shown… I think it’s a blessed thing.”