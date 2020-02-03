With their ticket to the Class 6A state playoffs on the line, the Glynn Academy boys locked in defensively and smothered Bradwell Institute 58-31 in the Region 2-6A Tournament play-in game Monday at The Glass Palace.
The Terrors (8-18, 4-5) played perhaps their best defensive game of the season when it mattered most — holding the Tigers (2-23, 0-9) to fewer than 10 points in each of its first three quarters and just 11 in the fourth after having built a 21-point lead entering the period.
Glynn was confident in its ability to contain Bradwell after reviewing the first contest between the programs this season, a 48-45 home victory Jan. 7. The Terrors also won 54-40 on the road just five days earlier before cranking up the defensive intensity another level to hold its opponent to a season-low 31 points.
“We looked at when we played them the first time, they had 17 points at the half, and one was a three-quarter court 3, and another was a 3 a couple of steps in front of the half court line,” said Glynn Academy boys head coach Terrance Haywood. “I was like, ‘Guys, you really played a great defensive game, but you couldn’t tell it because they hit those two shots…’”
Haywood felt his team’s offensive struggles in the first meeting with Bradwell made the game closer than it needed to be. With the fourth and final seed in the region tournament up for grabs, the Terrors used their defense to lead to easy offense.
Glynn Academy used a 10-0 run to turn a three-point lead into a 13-point advantage midway through the second quarter until a Bradwell 3-pointer momentarily stopped the bleeding. However, it’d be the only points the Tigers scored in the period as the Terrors ran shooters off the 3-point line and funneled ball handlers into the Tyson Rooks and Max Hrdlicka in the paint.
Rooks’ impact as a shot blocker was apparent with about 50 seconds remaining in the first half when he swatted a shot into the backcourt, leading to an easy runout layup for Quay Dickens to push the lead to 14 at halftime.
“We hit some shots, and they just kind of clamped down on defense, knowing where No. 20, No. 3, and No. 10 were at all times, and just trying to closeout hard to those guys, and make them shoot contested shots,” Haywood said.
The Terrors were ultra-aggressive in running in transition whenever they had the opportunity, and it was reflected in the free throw count for each team.
Bradwell Institute committed 14 fouls, allowing Glynn Academy to shoot 15 free throws. Conversely, the Terrors only committed six fouls on the night with the Tigers shooting just eight free throws.
“We didn’t play any man, we played zone the whole way, and I think that really helped us from picking up cheap fouls and stuff like that,” Haywood said.
Glynn pushed its lead to 41-20 by the end of the third quarter, and led by as many as 25 before the reserves played out the final minutes.
Hrdlicka finished with a game-high 17 points, Quay Dickens scored 15 with two made 3-pointers, and Tray Dickens and Rooks each contributed seven points in the win.
The victory clinches a playoff berth for the Terrors for the second consecutive season after missing out on the postseason the 2017-18 season.
“I’m really proud of the guys and just thanking the Lord that we were able to get back into the state playoffs this year,” Haywood said. “This is huge with such a young team we have. You look at our record, and we’ve really struggled this year. We’ve lost four overtime games this year, lost some tough ballgames, been in a lot of games and just hadn’t been able to close them out, so we’re just excited to be back in the state playoffs and still play for a region championship.”
Glynn Academy is set to play Brunswick High for the third time this season Wednesday at The Glass Palace in the Region 2-6A Tournament semifinals with a home game in the state playoffs at stake. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.