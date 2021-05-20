Brunswick High looked right on schedule Thursday when the football team wrapped up its spring practice with its Blue vs. Gold game at the high school.
As always, the best result from spring is to finish the two-week session free of any major injuries, and the Pirates cleared that crucial hurdle while giving fans a glimpse at what lies ahead in fall.
There were a handful of the usual spring speed bumps, but head coach Sean Pender was ultimately pleased by the team’s performance.
“There were a lot of good things,” Pender said. “We know that we are an explosive offense and defense, even though today it looked like the defense had a better deal. It’s just the fact we’re breaking in some new quarterbacks, and they’re trying to figure out what to do.”
Brunswick plans to run a two-quarterback system this upcoming season with the shifty, run-focused Jayden Drayton splitting time with a more traditional signal caller replacing the graduated KJ Lee in the passing game.
Senior Jeffery Waye got the first opportunity with the starters before ceding way to junior Sutton Ellis midway through the scrimmage. Though both players had their ups and downs, each missing on a few potential big plays down the field, each displayed a solid grasp of the offense.
Still, the defense was able to hold the offense out of the end zone on the first five drives, forcing a three-and-out on four of those possessions. Pender commended the play of the defensive backs and defensive line, especially end Kashawn Thomas, for their performance.
It was on the sixth drive of the scrimmage that Brunswick’s offense began to find a rhythm created by leaning more heavily on its trio of talented running backs in Chuckobe Hill, Khamori Simmons and Leon Charlton.
“They all ran well today,” Pender said. “I don’t know what their yardage was, but they all ran well today, caught the ball out of the backfield. We’ve just got to get better catching the ball down field with our receivers.”
Each of the three versatile backs rotated through snaps from the H-back and slot receiver position in addition to running back, and demonstrated their big-play ability throughout the contest.
Simmons kicked off the Pirates’ first scoring drive with a long run before Charlton found the end zone to get the offense on the board. On the ensuing possession, Charlton broke a screen pass for a long gain.
On another drive, Hill broke off a long scamper of his own and found the end zone a few plays later. Hill also scored a touchdown on a screen pass, which was by far the most effective play call for the Pirates. At least five times, a screen pass went for a long gain.
After 11 or so possessions, Brunswick began to cycle in its younger players, working to give each athlete on the roster some snaps in the scrimmage. Pender felt some of the underclassmen grew up on the practice field Thursday.
“We were worried about some guys, how they were going to do with contact,” Pender said. “We liked what we saw there as far as how they handled hits, how they came back from big hits.”
Aside from the excitement on the field, there was a buzz at the scrimmage as a pair of Division I athletes took in the sights.
Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon and Northern Illinois safety Devin Lafayette — a pair of Brunswick High graduates — watched the contest from the sidelines after making their presences felt at practice over the past few weeks.
“Warren came in and talked to the guys the other day here; Devin’s been here quite a bit back-and-forth, he’s definitely a presence,” Pender said. “They’ll work out together — and (Caleb Cook), he’s been here too a lot. He’s encouraging them as well.
“They’re all coming back, a lot of these former players are coming back, and using the facilities, and working out, and intermixing throughout practices. It’s not uncommon to see one jump up there.”