The pads were popping Thursday at Brunswick High’s Blue and Gold spring game.
Despite playing on a sweltering afternoon at the conclusion of a three-week spring period, there was no signs of sluggishness or fatigue for the Pirates, who gave the fans in attendance plenty to be excited about heading into the fall and beyond.
As one would expect for a team loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, the offenses and defenses traded blows throughout the session with the latter setting the tone early before the former fired back with some big plays of its own.
“Me being an offensive guy, I really want to put points on the board, but if we’ve got a defense like that, we’re not going to have to score a lot of points as well,” said first-year head coach Garrett Grady. “The defense played very well, very sound, did a great job. Offense came out, pitter-puttered a little bit, then came back.”
Each side has had its hands full with its counterpart this spring, and that held true throughout the depth chart.
Alternating series between the 1s, 2s, junior varsity, and incoming freshmen, the early portion of the scrimmage featured a lot of punts as the Brunswick defense repeatedly got the offense off the field without a score.
Some of the offensive miscues were self inflicted — one perfectly placed deep ball down the sideline to a receiver in stride bounced off the intended target’s hands — while others were forced by some great defensive plays. On one snap, rising freshman Aviyon Addison matched explosive receiver Terry Mitchell step-for-step on a go route and broke up the pass with precise timing.
But it’s hard to hold a good offense down for long, and the Pirates have all the makings of being just that.
Once the offensive line began to hold up against a fierce defensive front led by Wake Forest commit Ka’Shawn Thomas, Brunswick began to make some plays. Six-foot-3 receiver Kevin Thomas made a couple of difficult touchdown grabs — high-pointing the football in the corner of the end zone.
The running game also carved out some room at each level of the matchups. In particular, Grady mentioned the work done by backs William Heck and Neshiek Cohen.
A two-year starter at safety, Ivan Johnson also got a few touches in the offensive backfield and showed off some of his eyebrow-raising athleticism at running back.
“Not only is he a great safety, he can play offense as well — he’s special with the ball in his hands,” Grady said.
With offensive weapon Jayden Drayton expected back in the summer, there should be no shortage of weapons at the Pirates’ disposal this season. Even so, Brunswick may have to carve out a few snaps for rising freshman Hezekiah Kent.
Before taking his first steps through the halls of the high school, Kent has the look of a future standout. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder lined up as an H-back during the spring game, catching a few balls out of the backfield before fleetly rumbling down the field to the horror of the defenders suddenly on a collision course.
“He had a great day out here today, and we’re looking to continue that and build him in the weight room, develop him,” Grady said. “He’s a great kid, got a great personality, and we’re excited about him — and all our eighth-graders coming up. They did a great job this spring.”
With the sun scorching the Pirates’ practice field, Brunswick called the spring game to a close just past the hour-and-a-half mark in the session.
Each side of the ball walked away with some things to be optimistic about as well as some things to work on, the team didn’t suffer any major injuries, and the community came out to support the program in the perfect end to the spring.
“You look around here at the support that we have and we’ve got guys out here tailgating, we’ve got a food truck, we’ve got Kona ice; it’s a great family atmosphere out here today,” Grady said. “I’m very thankful for everyone who came out and donated, brought water, brought Gatorade, brought snacks for our guys, but just came out to watch some football… I’m very thankful for the support out here and thankful for the Brunswick community, for sure.”