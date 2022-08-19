It wasn’t perfect, but it was a win.
Brunswick High shock off a handful of miscues and unforced errors Friday night at Glynn County Stadium to down Andrew Jackson (Fla.) 23-13 and earn the first victory of Garrett Grady’s head coaching career.
“It feels great right now,” Grady said. “Hat’s off to Andrew Jackson, they came down here and played a heck of a game. Coach Foy and his team, they did a heck of a job. I’m very proud of our guys. I’m pleased about the way they came out here and competed against these guys, kept their composure and finished the game.
“We have a lot of mistakes that we’ve got to clean up, but I know we can do our job and get better.”
The Pirates are in the midst of an identity change on the offensive side of the ball after seeing four senior running backs share in ball carrying duties a year ago.
Sophomore William Heck is serving as the new primary back for Brunswick while junior J.R. Elkins has stepped in as the team’s signal caller, and both players were making their first varsity starts in the season opener.
As to be expected, there were some growing pains for the young players. Heck put the ball on the new turf at Glynn County Stadium, and though the Pirates were fortunate to recover, they did give the ball away a couple of times in the first half on a pair of interceptions inside the red zone.
Throw four off-target snaps and a host of penalties into the mix, and its clear to see how Brunswick struggled to put points on the board despite 313 yards of total offense.
But the Pirates made plays when they needed them. Clinging to an 11-point lead to open the second half Brunswick forced a three-and-out, and a few plays later, Elkins found Jayden Drayton behind the defense on a 35-yard touchdown that pushed the lead to 23-7.
“We’ve got some bad snaps we’ve got to fix, we’ve didn’t have enough guys on the field during a punt return, but we can get that fixed,” Grady said. “That’s nothing that we cannot fix. Effort is there. I’m very proud of these guys. Hat’s off again to Andrew Jackson, that’s a heck of a team. They’re going to make some noise in north Florida.”
Andrew Jackson proved to be a scrappy bunch out of Jacksonville, twice responding to Brunswick touchdowns with scores of their own.
The first score of the game came on a low punt that allowed Drayton an opportunity to pick up the bouncing ball and race the other way for a touchdown to five the Pirates a 7-0 lead fewer than six minutes into the contest.
It would be the first of many big plays made by the Brunswick special teams.
“They put us in a position to put up points,” Grady said. “We scored on the first punt return, Jayden picked up the ball and ran it in. We kicked a field goal; got in range and McClain (Fineran) did his thing. Our kickoff coverage team is Devin Smith flying down the field. A lot of special teams went into that win for us.”
But the Tigers answered a few plays later when a receiver pulled down a pass over a Pirates defensive back and raced 85 yards for the tying score.
After a return out to the 35 on the ensuing drive, Brunswick marched 65 yards in eight plays — the biggest being an electric 36-yard pass to Terry Mitchell — to reclaim a 13-7 advantage on Heck’s 4-yard touchdown run, and the Pirates would never relent.
While the offense had its ups and downs, the Black Flag flew into 2022 looking as if it will pick up right where it left off a year ago when Brunswick ranked within the top 10 in Class 6A in points allowed.
Andrew Jackson managed 200 yards in the contest, nearly half of which came on one pass.
Ka’Shawn Thomas was a force on the defensive line, constantly blowing up Andrew Jackson runs, and notching a sack on a third-down attempt just before half to give Brunswick a chance to tack on a field goal and go into halftime with a 16-7 lead.
The Tigers matched the Pirates third-quarter touchdown when a 44-yard run set up a strange scoring play that saw the back fumble near the end zone, chase down the ball, and extend it over the goal line to trim the deficit to 23-13 with 2:38 remaining in the third quarter.
However, Andrew Jackson would come no closer.
A Brunswick receiver dropped a pass in the end zone that would have salted the game away, but the defense immediately forced a three-and-out to get the ball back in the offense’s hands to run down the clock. By time the Pirates had turned the ball over on downs, just around five minutes were remaining.
The Tigers slogged 20 yards down the field before coming up short on a fourth down attempt, setting off the celebration on the Pirates’ side of the field.
“That defensive front and what they’re doing, and secondary man, they did a heck of a job,” Grady said. “They were tested tonight, and they bowed, but they didn’t break. They bowed their next. I’m very proud of those guys.”