The world is drastically changing, and with so much negativity going on, it’s essential to find ways to laugh and still enjoy life.
Glynn Academy football coach Rocky Hidalgo has a philosophy of his own, and that goes for everything in life—not just football. If you’re on Twitter, then you know he has some of the best content, and he always keeps it real.
This week we discuss Netflix’s latest hit “Tiger King” and talk about all things Deejay Dallas with him being part of the 2020 NFL Draft that begins on Thursday.
We are switching things up this week as we will talk football first instead of the non-sports related topic.
Our sports topic doesn’t need much of an introduction as most of the community saw him do incredible things on the football field at Glynn Academy as we talk about Deejay Dallas and what makes him unique.
Hidalgo took the job at Glynn Academy, going into Dallas’ sophomore year, and he said he immediately started hearing things from fellow coaches and, in general, about this standout player.
While we all know him to be an incredible athlete on the field, what made him so special to Rock was the other things he did.
“I think the thing that set him apart from talented players was just his willingness to carry the banner,” Hidalgo said. “He was such a great leader— great locker room guy for the football program— not just here, he did at Miami. He’s a guy you can build a football program around, and those guys are really special.”
Rock said Dallas was a great leader and very mature for his age. He said that he took that mentality with him to south Florida.
“Some people can learn to be a leader. I think Deejay’s always had that in him,” Hidalgo said. “When I say he was the bannerman, he’s the guy that waved the flag. He wanted to be that guy and wanted to be the face of the program and not from an arrogant standpoint.
“He wanted the responsibility of setting the direction— to be in the wind in the sails of the program. He wanted that responsibility— he did it at Miami, and he did it at Glynn Academy. Deejay wanted that in a very positive way.”
Rock said that Dallas puts his money where his mouth is and instead of justing talking the talk, he backs it up with hard work.
“Nobody works harder than that guy,” Hidalgo said. “He doesn’t get in trouble, he goes to all his classes, a great student and he checks all the boxes. I think there are a lot of guys who are great players who want to be leaders, but all those other things, they don’t check all those boxes.”
After his junior season at Miami, Dallas declared for the NFL Draft.
Rock said that he’s not a big believer in people calling a lot of others, asking for advice about what they should do. He said that he thinks players should hear the projections and talk to them, but at the end of the day, he said that it was a decision not anyone else could make but Deejay.
“He and I discussed the whole deal prior to him going out, but it wasn’t something he was like, ‘hey coach, what do you think about this?’ That wasn’t it at all,” Hidalgo said. “I think Deejay is a very intuitive person. I think he recognized what was best for him in terms of his degree and his opportunities in the NFL.”
Dallas got an invite and participated in the NFL Combine before the world shut down due to the coronavirus, and he didn’t disappoint. Rock said that he watched the drills and thought he went out there and performed well.
He said that his numbers reminded him of a lot of what New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara did when he went through the process.
Rock said that Dallas is going to have an NFL career because of the way he carries himself and the way he does things off the field.
His talent speaks for itself on the field, but how dependable and reliable he is off the field is what will make NFL owners, coaches, and scouts fight for him on draft day.
“He’s going to be great in the locker room; he’s going to block, going to be unselfish— he’s going to be all of those things. Guys like that can make a career out of it,” Hidalgo said. “I think he’s going to have a tremendous career because I know what kind of kid he is. He’s a kid that can overcome adversity, and he’s willing to compete and put himself in the arena— he’s not afraid to do those things. I think that’s going to do him well over the next decade in the NFL. He’s a guy people can rely on, and that’s incredibly important in any business but especially in professional sports.”
Rock didn’t have a prediction on where he thought Dallas would get drafted this week, because he’s had things get predicted one way and end up another. He said that it comes down to what team falls in love with him, and knowing Deejay the way he does, the right team will seek him out on draft day when the timing is right.
Timing is a big part of most decisions in life and having a little luck. Netflix got the best of both worlds with a pandemic happening during the time of the release of the documentary series, ‘Tiger King.’
Like so many in the world, Rock and I both have seen it and loved it. Rock jokingly said that one of the stars of the show, Joe Exotic, could be one of his extended family members.
“I loved the show, and I know people have strong feelings about it, but to me, it was the reality of people that are that crazy that are out there,” Hidalgo said. “Every week, it just got crazier. They did a great job of building 60-minute episodes, and then at the end of the episodes, they’d drop a bomb and go oh yeah, but it even gets nuttier.”
“The thing that I kept coming back to is that to me Doc Antle’s and Joe Exotic’s facilities seemed a lot nicer than Carole Baskin’s,” Hidalgo said. “It seemed like their animals were taken care of—it had nicer pens and all that stuff then the one Carole Baskin put her cats in-- I think it’s ironic. She did a great job marketing, but she’s crazy too."
The plot twists and turns kept everyone on their seat, including Rock. No one could predict what could happen next. I don’t want to ruin any of the show for those who haven’t seen it, but one of the most significant plot lines was if Baskin killed her first husband.
"She did it. Any time she’s asked a tough question about that. She always gives the same chuckle, rolls her eyes off to the left, and gives the same look— it’s almost like it been rehearsed and practiced,” Hidalgo said. “I’m no psychologist, but I’ve done a lot of reading on some psycho and sociopaths— she’s got some tales to me that she’s not telling the truth.”
Baskin is against guys like Exotic and Antle from cub petting and selling tiger cubs. However, at the same time, tigers are endangered species, and by having people who breed them and sell them, it keeps the population growing. In short, Rock and I both think she’s a hypocrite.
“I didn’t know you could own a baby tiger for $2,000—I already told my wife we were talking about getting a yellow lab for $1500, and I think we’re going to go with a tiger. I think we’re just going to go with a tiger. I’m hoping Steve Waters will let me keep him at the stadium. I’ll build a pen, like Mike the Tiger at LSU, and we will keep him at the end of the stadium.”
To those who haven’t seen the series on Netflix, Rock and I both highly recommend watching it, even if you don’t end up liking it. This series gives light to a part of society that we would know nothing about if it wasn’t for Netflix.
“Even if you don’t like it, I think you should watch it. Just so it’s culturally that you’re in the know of exactly what went on,” Hidalgo said. “Because I think you can get detested by all of the behaviors and still be fascinated by everything that went on—how insanely crazy reality can be. It happened, and you cannot ever discount that.”