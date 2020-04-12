The world is drastically changing, and with so much negativity going on, it’s important to find ways to laugh and still enjoy life.
Glynn Academy football coach Rocky Hidalgo has a philosophy of his own, and that goes for everything in life—not just football. If you’re on Twitter, then you know he has some of the best content, and he always keeps it real.
As a way to shed some light and start the week off right, I thought it was a great time to bring his wittiness and philosophy to the sports section.
Each week, Hidalgo and I will discuss two topics— one football-related and one subject of his choice.
This week Rock and I talked about some of his favorite local restaurants and what he likes to eat there, and about the first time, he met the University of Alabama head football coach, Nick Saban.
The Golden Isles has some incredible restaurants here locally that the community enjoys. Some of our favorites places are currently closed due to the health crisis, but there are places still open that need support.
As for Hidalgo, three of his favorite places to dine at here in the Golden Isles in no particular order are Crab Daddy’s, Island Jerk, and Southern Soul BBQ. It was hard for him to choose, but each place has a dish he enjoys.
“Island Jerk is probably—I eat lunch there at least once a week, and I get the Jerk pork. During the week, when I want to reward myself, I go get that for lunch,” Hidalgo said. “Southern Soul —usually it’s Thursday evening— I don’t have anything going on, or if my family’s already eaten and I’m coming home from a JV game or something, I’ll go sit at the bar have a beer and have the Rueben. Crab Daddy’s is where I would go to take my wife out for a nice dinner. That’s where I’ll go and have their grouper over the gouda cheese grits. That’s what I get every time.”
Unfortunately, Southern Soul has closed its doors due to the virus, but people can still visit Island Jerk and Crab Daddy’s and many other restaurants in Brunswick and St. Simons Island.
However, we must remember to keep supporting the local places we love so they will be there when all of this mess is over.
“Everybody in the hospitality industry is struggling right now. Everyone is struggling right now,” Hidalgo said. “Everybody has to get through this together, so I think people who have a little extra and can afford it they need to go out and support restaurants by going to grab to-go dinners so those places can stay open when we come out the back end of this thing.”
To keep it light and hopefully give a few folks a laugh, our sports topic this week is when Rocky met Nick Saban for the first time in 2012, where he surely gave the Alabama coach a first impression to remember.
The meeting was a few days after Alabama and LSU played in the BCS National Championship— you know the game of the century at that time— when coaches started hitting the road for recruiting.
What a lot of people don’t remember about that year is how Alabama jumped Oklahoma State to the No. 2 spot after defeating Georgia in the SEC Championship game 32-28. The Cowboys were 12-1 on the season and got left out of the title game, causing a lot of debate.
Rock was still the head coach at Walton High School at this time and first thing that morning around 8:30 a.m. Oklahoma State’s head coach Mike Gundy and former defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer there recruiting the quarterback and a few other players.
The day before Saban and then defensive coordinator Kirby Smart called Rock to let him know they’d be by for a visit around 11 a.m.
Hidalgo said that they were just chatting about everything, and when they go ready to leave, he told Gundy something.
“I looked at coach Spencer and coach Gundy, and I’m like, ‘hey coach if you wait another hour coach Saban is going to be here, and you guys can wrestle in the parking lot for the crystal ball,” Hidalgo said. “Gundy in typical Gundy style was like— ‘aw man I’d kick his butt, he ain’t but about 5-foot-5,’ just kidding around. We had a good laugh, and then they headed on their way.”
About 30 minutes after Gundy and Spencer left, Saban and Smart got there.
“So I bring coach Saban and Smart into my office, and Saban is sitting across from my desk to me on the left and coach Smart sitting on the right-hand side,” Hidalgo said. “I make the joke, ‘coach you just missed coach Gundy, he said he wanted to wrestle you in the parking lot for the BCS National Championship trophy.’ And he just kind of looks around, doesn’t even acknowledge the joke— he just looks and stares.
“I’m kind of chuckling awkwardly, and Kirby Smart is kind of chuckling, giving it an awkward laugh and kind of laughing it off. Saban just kind of ignored the whole thing just kind of stared looking at my wall like I didn’t even say it.”
Hidalgo said it was an awkward 40 seconds after he told the joke, but eventually, the conversation went on, and the visit went well.
“That was my one chance to impress Nick Saban, and it completely fell on its face,” Hidalgo said. “But, Kirby thought the joke was funny.”
Thankfully that wasn’t Rocky’s only experience with Saban as he had two kids sign with Alabama.
While we all know Saban isn’t one to smile or seem friendly at all. However, according to Rocky, it’s how he conducts business. He said that Saban is hyper-focused and interested in the task at hand. It’s a business trip, and that’s it.
Rock said that the first five minutes of that meeting was kind of awkward but said turned for the better, and they got to chat about offensive schemes and how he was thinking about hiring a new offensive coordinator.
“So at some point in time, we started talking about what he was going to do with the offensive coordinator position. He was talking about hiring a tempo guy, and he didn’t want to do tempo for tempo's sake. So the conversation actually picked up when we started to talk about offensive philosophy— what he wanted to do offensively.”
I asked Rock if he regretted telling Saban the joke, and he said no that he’s enjoyed being able to tell the story over and over through the years.
“I just think the timing on it when I delivered was probably completely wrong, because I think he was coming into the office,” Hidalgo said. “That was the first time I had met him, and so I think he came into the office looking around it and looking at the picture of my family on the wall. I think more than anything, and he was probably in there hyper-focused looking at these photos and stuff I had on the wall trying to figure out who I was. In hindsight looking back on it, that’s what I think and believe kind of went on. He wasn’t really paying attention to me other than looking around trying to gage.”
